Dynautics Launch Virtual Exhibition in Response to Coronavirus Crisis

Dynautics Film Virtual Exhibition at Quadrant2Design The Dynautics Stand Designed and Built by Quadrant2Design The Dynautics Team Prepare to Film Virtual Exhibition

Quadrant2Design Help Dynautics Host Virtual Exhibition After Postponement of Oceanology International 2020

POOLE, DORSET, UK, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynautics Ltd, pioneers in intelligent marine technology for unmanned boats and vessels, have launched a virtual exhibition to showcase their unmanned marine system technologies after their exhibition at Oceanology International 2020 was postponed.The Hampshire based company were due to exhibit at the world’s largest event for marine science and ocean technology at Excel London from 17th-19th March 2020. But, of course, recent events have seen an end to such mass gathering for the time being.Not surprisingly, for the events industry, this has meant all exhibitions and trade shows scheduled over the next few months have either been forced to cancel or have been postponed until the autumn. And numerous businesses who were planning to exhibit at any of these shows during this time have had to put their plans on hold.In response to the postponement of Oceanology International 2020, Dynautics have overcome this adversity by launching a virtual exhibition.The Hampshire based company have now moved their exhibition online with an eye-catching stand designed and built by leading exhibition company Quadrant2Design . On the 16th March 2020, the day before they were due to exhibit at Excel London, Dynautics came down to Quadrant2Design’s design studio and factory to film this very special presentation of their exhibition stand.The unique virtual exhibition, which took a couple of days to film and edit, can be viewed on their website: www.dynautics.com . Dynautics used their new exhibition stand to showcase a range of vessel automation products that provide the “Brains Behind Unmanned Marine Systems”. The exhibition introduces four key technologies:· Phantom UUV: The modular and customisable Phantom UUV which was designed and manufactured in 100 days.· E-Boat Series: Survey solutions, including the E-Boat series with integration with EIVA, Hydromagic, Hypack and QPS survey applications.· The Spectre MK4: Control system, designed for defence and commercial customers to convert vessels from manned to unmanned operations. It can be designed into new vessels.· Simulation Tools: AUV SIM and USV SIM- the video explains the tools available to our customers to help in the design process of unmanned vessels, either above (USV’s) or below (UUV’s) water.Dynautics’ CEO, Henry Robinson, commented, “OI2020 is crucial for companies such as Dynautics. It is a chance to meet existing and new customers. We enjoy hearing about new challenges and opportunities”.He also stated, “our plans to explain the ‘Brains Behind Unmanned Missions’ initiative hinged on our presence at the show, so instead we decided to host a Dynautics virtual exhibition”.“This is a safe way to reach out to our customers and for us a company to safeguard our business and employees. In a way it’s interesting that we are a technology company which specialise in remote controlling scientific vessels around the world and not only are we working remotely ourselves but we are reaching our customers remotely”.Dynautics remain committed to the exhibition and will now be at Oceanology International 2020 in December 2020.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.