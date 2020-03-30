Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2020 Will Now Be Remote Access Only, Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems Conference 2020

SMi Reports: Future Armoured Vehicles Systems 2020 will be held as a virtual conference, following concerns over COVID-19 and public gatherings.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2020 will be held on the 3rd and 4th June 2020, providing delegates with the opportunity to hear updates on the latest weapon systems and munitions developments.Following concerns over COVID-19 and public gatherings, SMi Group have made the decision to make the conference remote access only. All speakers, attendees and sponsors will be able to access the full conference and its materials, and will be able to log on remotely via the internet.This year’s conference will host experts from the most forward-thinking nations who will provide detailed analysis and an overview of cutting-edge weapon and large calibre ammunition systems, and how they are revolutionising mounted close combat lethality.The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at: http://www.fav-ws.com/EINpr4 2020 Highlights:• Keynote briefings from senior managers from leading armoured vehicle programmes from across the NATO-aligned world• A unique emphasis on developing versatile lethality capabilities by exploiting open electronic architectures and a modular approach to weapon system integration• Focused and high-level discussion featuring technical managers and project engineers from both military and industry• Generating knowledge and expertise following recent procurement processes within international militariesInterested parties can register for the conference at: http://www.fav-ws.com/EINpr4 Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems3rd – 4th June 2020London, UK [REMOTE ACCESS ONLY]Sponsored by: John Cockerill | Lockheed MartinFor all delegate enquiries please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk



