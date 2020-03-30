Doulagivers Institute Offers "World Training Day"on April 20th to Support Caregivers During Global Coronavirus Epidemic
Free Family Caregiver Training will be given live online to people all over the world on April 20th 2020NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 20th, 2020 Experienced Hospice and Oncology nurse, Suzanne B. O'Brien RN founder of The International Doulagivers Institute will present The Doulagivers Free Family Caregiver End of Life Doula "World Training Day" live online for peopleall around the world followed by a Live Q&A.
We are all being affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic. It is a powerful reminder that no matter where you live in the world, what culture, religion or socioeconomic status, we all are connected in this thing called end of life. We should and can be there for one another, sharing education and resources, and making the inevitable death experience as positive as possible.
There will be two live online webinars given on April 20th. One at 9am ET and another at 7pm ET. Live questions will be answered from participants at the end of each training.
REGISTER at www.worldtrainingday.org
What You Will Learn:
The Doulagivers End of Life
Doula Training was created by
experienced Hospice and Oncology
nurse, Suzanne B. O'Brien RN and has
been used by thousands of family
caregivers and community volunteers
around the world with wonderful
success. The training teaches people
the 3 Phases of End of Life, what they
can expect and what they can do to
support someone who is in each phase.
ABOUT SUZANNE B. O'BRIEN RN
Suzanne B. O’Brien RN is the proud Founder and Creator of the award-winning program Doulagivers: End of Life Doula Training, Eldercare Doula Training, and Doulagiver Care Consultant Training. “Awarded Worldwide Leader In Healthcare” by the International Nurses Association for creating Doulagivers, she is also an end of life educator, consultant and author of the #1 International Bestselling book Creating Positive Passings & End of Life Doula Level 1 Caregiver Training (2015) — a guide to learning the invaluable skills of how to care for someone at the end of life. In December 2109, Suzanne was chosen as a brand ambassador for Oprah Magazine for her humanitarian work with Doulagivers International.
Suzanne is a founding member of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) End of Life Doula Council. NHPCO is the leading hospice and palliative care membership organization in the U.S. has formed this Council to provide information and resources to its members, affiliated organizations, and the public regarding the role of end-of-life doulas. Suzanne is also the former Vice President and founding member of the NEDA National End of Life Doula Alliance which is a 501c6 Nonprofit Business League for EOLDs.
