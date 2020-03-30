Audiobook - "The Orchard: Selected Stories" By Ira Sumner Simmonds

Audiobook of Short Stories

Audiobook of short stories

The stories contain an authenticity that makes them memorable. Most of the experiences are ordinary but through creativity, the author reveals the learning points in each of them.” — OnLineBookclub.org

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Reardin narrates short stories written by Ira Sumner Simmonds in his new book of short stories, "THE ORCHARD: Selected Stories". Listen to the story of a dog who loves to sail, a foul mouth middle-schooler, crop-raiding monkeys, West Indian hot sauce, coping with Alzheimer's disease, bird-watching, vacationing with elderly parents, to name a few.



