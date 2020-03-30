Audiobook - "The Orchard: Selected Stories" By Ira Sumner Simmonds
Audiobook of short stories
BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Reardin narrates short stories written by Ira Sumner Simmonds in his new book of short stories, "THE ORCHARD: Selected Stories". Listen to the story of a dog who loves to sail, a foul mouth middle-schooler, crop-raiding monkeys, West Indian hot sauce, coping with Alzheimer's disease, bird-watching, vacationing with elderly parents, to name a few.
