Doctors On Call Maui Using Telemedicine

Doctors On Call Maui Access medical Care on Your Phone

No wait. Get medical advice, diagnosis, treatment and prescriptions immediately.

We’re here for all residents. With the current environment of closing clinics and difficulties with emergency rooms and hospitals, we offer alternative care for patients without leaving their homes.” — Dr. Jim Barahal, co-founder of Doctors On Call Maui

LAHAINA, HAWAII, USA, March 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctors On Call, Maui’s Urgent Care clinic, is now able to see patients virtually . The team can give advice, diagnose, treat or call in prescriptions. Patients can access care immediately. Here is how:UHA patients – DOCNOW for UHA FaceTime Hotline. No wait time. No co-pay. Call 808-699-5556. Open from 7am to 9pm.HMSA, Quest and self-pay patients – go to hmsaonlinecare.com. Log in and choose one of our providers. Kari Adams, David Adams or Norman Estin.HMSA, HMAA, and PSWA patients – call the office at 808-667-7676, the receptionist will take your information and a physician will use FaceTime to call you back. After hours you can FaceTime 808-699-5556 until 9pm.During this time of social distancing, Doctors On Call Maui is pleased to be able to continue to care for Hawai‘i residents with convenient, affordable, quality telemedicine and the ability to see a Hawai‘i-licensed, Hawai‘i-located physician 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. via smartphone, tablet or computer.“We’re here for all residents,” said Dr. Jim Barahal, co-founder of Doctors On Call Maui and DOCNow Virtual Healthcare Centers. “With the current environment of closing clinics and difficulties with emergency rooms and hospitals, we offer alternative care for patients without leaving their homes. Many medical problems can easily be diagnosed and handled with a telemedicine appointment and without risking greater medical consequences.”From scrapes, minor burns, urinary infections, and the common cold to convenient prescription refills and replacements, Doctors On Call Maui is able to treat a wide range of minor and common illnesses in patients of all ages through telemedicine.About DOCNowDOCNow was founded in early 2016 by Dr. Jim Barahal and Dr. Norman Estin to give Hawai‘i residents convenient access to Hawai‘i licensed and Hawai‘i located providers anywhere. An American Telemedicine Association startup member, DOCNow is Hawai‘i’s leader in telemedicine. For more information and a complete list of all DOCNow virtual healthcare center locations, visit DocNowHawaii.comAbout Doctors On Call MauiAn urgent care clinic, Doctors On Call Maui, was opened in 1987 in North Kaanapali to offer friendly expert care to both residents and visitors. With a full medical team, they provide fast, effective treatment for injuries and illnesses. The clinic also offers a variety of medical and preventive care services to help patients with fast, effective urgent care treatment 365 days a year at Times Market Place. It is a Walk In Clinic, with no appointment needed, open 7 days a week from 8 am – 4 pm.Website: doctorsoncallmaui.comPhone: 808-667-7676###



