Jackie Keller, NutriFit Director & Founder, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Home Food Delivery Service - 2020”

Jackie Keller, NutriFit Director & Founder. NutriFit. Best of LA Award

“We're honored to include Jackie Keller and her company, NutriFit, into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackie Keller, NutriFit Director & Founder, and her company wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Home Food Delivery Service - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Jackie Keller and NutriFit into our BoLAA family.”

Jackie has a personal dedication to teaching people about healthy lifestyle choices. While she was only a teenager, Jackie's father died from a heart attack. She then made it her mission to help individuals lead longer and healthier lives. "I have a personal commitment to help people circumvent heart disease and other chronic ailments," Keller states. "It drives almost everything I do. It is my passion." Keller seriously adopted this in her life as she is a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach, issued by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching. Further, she holds multiple other professional certifications including ACC, CPWC, and BCC with specialty designations in Health and Wellness. Keller is at the top of her game in the Healthy industry.

NutriFit was born over 32 years ago out of the philosophy Keller carried over since she was a teenager. NutriFit is a food delivery service offering only healthy options. Their ingredients are all free range, organic or sustainable. Much of their produce comes from their very own organic farm under the brand name SimpliHealth Growers. NutriFit’s mission is to provide people with the best meals and delivery service to promote the best healthy lifestyle choices, no matter where you are. To further achieve this mission, NutriFit is a triple threat by offering nutritional support services, biometric testing, and health and wellness products.

“Whether it’s comprehensive diet meal delivery plans, wellness coaching, educational programs or extraordinary NutriFit® products, our entire team is committed to helping you succeed,” concludes NutriFit.

Jackie Keller:

https://www.jackiekeller.com/

jackie@nutrifitonline.com

(310) 473-1989 | (800) 341-4190

NutriFit:

https://www.nutrifitonline.com/

PHONE: (310) 473-1989

TOLL FREE: (800) 341-4190



