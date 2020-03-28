Could Washing Our Noses Help Prevent Coronavirus-19? Renowned Nasal Surgeon, Dr. Robert Kotler, Believes It Could

Acclaimed Plastic Surgeon, Robert Kotler

Should We Not Be Attacking the Enemy’s First Hiding Place?

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Kotler, MD, FACS, Beverly Hills super-specialist in nasal cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, suspects we may be missing an opportunity to destroy the virus before it causes the worst consequence, destruction of the lungs and death.

“We may be forgetting about the nose as an accessible first line of defense”, notes Kotler, a UCLA faculty member and former Major, US Army Medical Corps. “Handwashing with soap works to reduce the likelihood of the virus taking hold in the body. Might soap perform equally well inside the nose?”

FACT: Soap is effective because each Coronavirus-19 virus wears a fat-laden outer covering. Soap destroys the fatty layer; virus disabled and dies. It can work its magic elsewhere.

FACT: CV-19 is a disease of the lungs. The nasal passages are the portal of entry, carrying air flow to the lungs. Can we stop the virus before it multiplies and invades the lungs?

FACT: Current testing for presence of the virus is done by swabbing the interior of the nose.

FACT: French Ear, Nose and Throat specialists have observed that some CV-19 patients report that loss of smell and taste were among the very first symptoms experienced.

This likely confirms infestation of the nose by a significant virus population. Enough to damage the smell sensors housed within the nose.

FACT: A dab of soapy lather into each nostril is not unsafe, nor unknown. Nasal surgeons, prior to fashioning internal incisions, habitually wash/disinfect the inside of the nose, particularly the vestibule, the visible and accessible portion of the nose’s interior. The nasal lining is known to very tolerable to a variety of soapy disinfectants.

A recommended plan:

Immediately initiate clinical trials to determine if those patients whose nasal swab testing was positive for CV-19 will show no or minimal residual virus after a prescribed several- day nasal wash routine.

If such testing demonstrates effectiveness of nose washing, add it to the current official prevention recommendations. Other adjuncts, such as special nasal irrigations, may also be tested. Even a variety of soap brands.

Dr. Kotler wonders if perhaps “Wash your hands and wash your nose” might be our new anti-CV-19 mantra.

Contact: Robert Kotler, MD, FACS

310- 927-5724, 9-9 Pacific Daylight Time

rkotler@robertkotlermd.com

https://www.robertkotlermd.com/



