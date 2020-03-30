ITsavvy Receives Top Tech Solution Provider Honor

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy just announced that, for the fifth year in a row, it was included on CRN’s list of the top technology solution providers in North America.

We carefully choose all of our partners based not only on the products they provide, but also their service and support. ” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced that, for the fifth year in a row, it was included on CRN’s list of the top technology solution providers in North America.

The Tech Elite 250 is comprised of organizations that have differentiated themselves as premier solution providers, earning multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from the industry’s most prestigious technology providers including Amazon, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM, Juniper, Microsoft, NetApp, Nutanix, Oracle, Pure Storage and VMware.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We have always known that the primary key to our success has been outstanding client service. We carefully choose all of our partners based not only on the products they provide, but also their service and support. All of this allows us to deliver the best possible complete client solutions in the industry.”

CRN is a Channel Company brand. The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance through dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms.

Channel Company CEO Bob Skelley said, “Solution providers that continue to pursue vendor certifications and extend their skill sets across various technologies and IT practices are proving their commitment to delivering the greatest business value to their customers through an incomparable level of service. Our CRN Tech Elite 250 list recognizes leading solution providers with expansive technical knowledge and esteemed certifications for exactly that reason.”

To compile the annual list, the Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors identify the most client-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these designations—which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services and support—are then selected from a much larger pool of applicants.

The Tech Elite 250 is currently featured in CRN at www.CRN.com/TechElite250.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-receives-top-tech-solution-provider-honor/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.