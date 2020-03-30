NDS Hosts Webinar to Help Those Working From Home

Join this webinar for tools and resources to help you work remotely

National Drug Screening & the Melbourne Regional Chamber of Commerce present the webinar "Get Remote: Tools, Tips, and Resources to Successfully Work From Home"

It is critical for many business to have systems and process in place to work remotely when faced with a crisis situation or when business needs require it.” — Tom Fulmer

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Drug Screening and the Melbourne Regional Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring the webinar "Get Remote: Tools, Tips, and Resources to Successfully Work From Home". This FREE webinar will be presented by Tom Fulmer, a nationally recognized speaker who currently serves as the Vice President of Business Development for National Drug Screening.

Working from home has some great benefits but also some drawbacks. In this webinar, Tom Fulmer will share tools, tips, and resources to help you stay productive, creative, and engaged as well as meet or exceed expectations of your employer and your clients.

There are several critical elements to successfully working from home or working remotely. Attendees will get valuable takeaways that include

• How to set yourself up for success with your home office area

• The Equipment and technology you must have for remote work

• Techniques and tools to stay engaged with co-workers and clients

• Software programs that will dramatically improve productivity and communication

• How to oversee the work of others as needed

• How to minimize distractions when working from home

• Bonus Resources Guide & Work from Home Checklist will be available to all attendees

Whether you work from home all the time or a crisis situation arises leaving a business no other option, it is imperative to be prepared by having systems and process in place that will help your business survive and thrive. You can join this webinar by registering at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2300374444221593102

About Tom Fulmer

Tom Fulmer, CPCT, is the Vice President of Business Development for National Drug Screening, a nationwide leader in employer drug testing and top provider of drug testing, training, & TPA/Consortium software. He has over 20 years’ experience as a business owner and entrepreneur. He built five businesses in different industries between 1994 and 2014 and has worked with teams from hundreds of companies to enhance customer experience, increase sales, and improve communication skills. In 2017 and 2018, he won the HR.com “Best Customer Service Leadership Training Program” awards and in 2018, he also won a top 10 award for “Best Sales Leadership Training Program”. In 2019, National Drug Screening was recognized by Grow FL with a Top 50 Florida Companies to Watch Award. Tom writes articles for National publications, presents at conferences, and regularly conducts training for collectors, employers, and sales and customer service teams. See more at www.AskTomFulmer.com.

About the Melbourne Regional Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber was founded in 1925 for the specific purpose of attracting new industry. On February 23rd, 2010, the Melbourne Regional Chamber was accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as a 5 Star Chamber, heralding it as in the Top 1% of all Chambers of Commerce nationwide. The Melbourne Regional Chamber was re-accredited at the 5 Star Chamber level on March 10th, 2015. MISSION STATEMENT: Develop and promote the business interests of our members through representation, advocacy education and support while contributing to the growth and prosperity of a vibrant business community. VISION STATEMENT: To continue to be the driving force in creating an environment in which business thrives.

