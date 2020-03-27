COVID-19 Healthcare Industry Packaging from B2B Industrial Packaging

B2B Industrial Packaging remains a trusted source of packaging materials for the healthcare industry. The company is fully operational at all of its locations.

End users, whether they are medical professionals or among the millions of people that have to work from home, need to have confidence in product packaging. ” — B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, B2B Industrial Packaging remains a trusted source of packaging materials for the healthcare industry. The company has been given critical industry exemption status that allows it to continue full operations at all locations in states with shelter-in-place orders.

B2B Industrial Packaging Bill Drake said, “Most people don’t think about the important role that packaging plays except during a crisis like this. Aside from protecting crucial healthcare supplies and facilitating shipment, the ecommerce we are all totally dependent on now wouldn’t be possible without sturdy, reliable packaging.”

Among the many types of protective packaging and supplies that B2B Industrial Packaging offers are: poly bags, foam packaging, corrugated boxes, edge protection, protective film, stretch film, sealing tape and steel and plastic strapping.

Many of these products meet the following needs of the healthcare industry:

• Compliance: The U.S. healthcare industry has among the strictest compliance standards in the world for packaging.

• User-Focused Design: Until recently, packaging that met strict compliance standards was not user friendly—a real issue for healthcare professionals that had to cope with difficult to open packages in an emergency. Today’s packaging meets compliance standards without sacrificing accessibility.

• Sterility Across the Supply Chain: B2B Industrial Packaging’s suppliers are continually designing solutions that improve end-to-end supply chain protection.

Drake concluded, “End users, whether they are medical professionals or among the millions of people that have to work from home, need to have confidence in product packaging. The container and packing supplies are usually the last things consumers think about, but during a crisis like this, they should be among the first.”

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Hayward, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





