City Brew Tours Brings Brewing & Live Beer Education Into Home Kitchens Nationwide to Combat Isolation

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Brew Tours , a leading curator of craft brewery tours and experiences in North America, announces today the launch of their live Beer Events at Home to combat the isolating effects of the Coronavirus. Industries, including travel and craft beer, have suffered devastating effects from the recent pandemic. As a small business at the crossroads of both of those industries, City Brew Tours saw an opportunity to entertain, educate, and captivate people from the comfort of their own home, while providing continued work to the company's 60 employees. Guests can choose between the Live Homebrew Experience suitable for all ages and skill levels or the Beer and Cheese Pairing Virtual Happy Hour – best for anyone of legal drinking age.With company-owned and franchise locations in 11 cities including Boston, Washington D.C., Cleveland, and Portland, Oregon, City Brew Tours' core business relies on driving groups of thirsty beer enthusiasts and taking them behind the scenes of an area's top breweries. "If we can't bring our guests to the breweries, we'll bring the brewing and beer education to them virtually. Thankfully, between my business partner who used to be a commercial brewer and all of our avid homebrewing guides, we have decades of combined homebrewing experience," said Chad Brodsky, the company's Founder and CEO.The Live Homebrew Experience includes brewing instruction led live by one of City Brew Tours' expert beer guides via online video conference. The experience requires no prior knowledge and comes with the equipment and ingredients for participants to make their first full case of pale ale or amber ale."We've curated the perfect kit for people to try homebrewing. These high-quality and reusable materials, with minimum investment, are shipped nationwide right to a participant's front door before the experience begins," said Barry Hansen, the company's COO and Mr. Brodsky's business partner.The Beer and Cheese Pairing Virtual Happy Hour adds a fun interactive spin to the existing video chat with friends, at a low price point. Utilizing the same entertaining and interactive methods that guides use on tours, this live virtual guided beer and cheese edutainment will explore the intricacies of pairing beer and cheese. City Brew Tours recommends participants pick-up 2-3 different types of cheeses during their next grocery run or delivery. Participants will need at least two types of beer at home; they are encouraged to purchase beer from their local breweries, many of which are offering curbside take home, as this is the only way that the breweries can survive this difficult time.###Bookings: https://www.citybrewtours.com/beer-events-at-home/ Live Homebrew Experience - $99 - Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. ETBeer and Cheese Pairing Virtual Happy Hour - $20/Household - Daily at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.City Brew Tours continues to offer gift certificates and advanced bookings for their tours via their website.



