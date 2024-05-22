Kid Krawl Launches in Newton: The Ultimate Family Scavenger Hunt, Supporting Local Businesses and Parents This Summer
An interactive scavenger hunt invites families with children ages 4-9 to explore their community through clues, characters, and local business surprises.NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Newton Center, MA transforms into a storybook adventure with the launch of Kid Krawl! Starting May 25th, this innovative scavenger hunt invites families with children ages 4-9 to solve clues, collect goodies, and support local businesses.
The first adventure, titled "Adventure in Pawsington," challenges kids to solve clues to find Olly, an adorable purple puppy. They will follow Olly's adventure as he explores local favorites like Newtonville Books and Learning Express, along with other kid-friendly spots in Newton Center. The hunt culminates in a delightful photo opportunity with Olly himself and a sweet treat at J.P. Licks.
Kid Krawl is the brainchild of local couple Chad and Liana Brodsky. Chad, the co-founder and creative force behind City Brew Tours, infuses each adventure with entertainment, while Liana, holding a Master's degree in Early Childhood Education, integrates educational elements. "We're thrilled to see families come together, supporting local businesses while creating lasting memories," says Chad. Liana adds, "With my expertise in child development, each Krawl is designed to be both fun and educational."
Kid Krawl plans to introduce new kid krawl locations and themed adventures throughout the year. The first Krawl offers participants more than $25 worth of surprises, including a children's book, ice cream, and a Krawl goodie bag. For special occasions, Kid Krawl will also offer birthday packages that include a pizza lunch, and cake, all seamlessly integrated into the mobile Krawl experience.
"We participated in the beta version of Kid Krawl, and it was a blast for the whole family," says a local parent. "The kids loved following Olly's clues, and the sign language clue at one of the stops was a thoughtful and inclusive touch."
Kid Krawl Day - Celebrate the Launch of Kid Krawl on May 25th for Kid Krawl Day and enjoy:
-15% Ticket Discount: Available daily from 11 AM to 4 PM until June 30th.
-Spin the Wheel Puzzle Challenge: Engage with our puzzle master and test your knowledge.
-Prize Drawing: Enter to win exciting prizes, including a mini Olly the dog and pairs of Kid Krawl tickets!
-Coloring Station: Let your kids unleash their creativity at our coloring station.
-Temporary Tattoos: Delight your kids with cool, Kid Krawl temporary tattoos.
Launch Event Details: Learn More
General Kid Krawl Tickets:
-$29.99 per child (Discounted from $35)
-Book online at https://kidkrawl.com/
-Daily: 11 AM - 4 PM
-Tickets can be booked up to an hour before the start time.
About Kid Krawl:
Kid Krawl is a children's technology company offering on-demand storybook scavenger hunts that transform local urban centers into captivating adventures for children aged 4-9. Participants explore local businesses and points of interest such as bookstores and playgrounds, where they solve clues, collect unique items, and uncover exciting surprises in real life. Our interactive games are crafted to entertain, educate, support local businesses, and provide the perfect answer to the age-old question: "What should we do with our kids today?"
