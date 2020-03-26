Gazprom Neft delivers higher international sales of premium Gazpromneft and G-Energy branded lubricants in 2019

International sales of premium Gazpromneft-Lubricants (operator of the Gazprom Neft lubricants business) products reached more than 106,000 tonnes in 2019, up 6.2% year-on-year. Total deliveries of individual pre-packed G-Energy- and Gazpromneft-branded premium products were up 10.5%, at 95,700 tonnes.

Gazpromneft-Lubricants’ geographic coverage also increased, to now cover 86 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and South America — largely due to the proactive development of the company’s premium-products distribution network in both the retail and industrial sectors. Sales of G-Energy premium lubricants throughout the company’s own G‑Energy Service service stations network increased 61% in 2019, with the number of service stations also increasing (by 40) to reach 210. The total number of regular clients and service partners in Russia and abroad has now reached half a million.

Sales of premium products in Russia increased by 5.3%, to 205,000 tonnes. Total sales of Gazprom Neft motor, transmission and industrial lubricants in Russia and abroad reached 708,000 tonnes in 2019.