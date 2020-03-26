Gazprom Neft delivers higher international sales of premium Gazpromneft and G-Energy branded lubricants in 2019
International sales of premium Gazpromneft-Lubricants (operator of the Gazprom Neft lubricants business) products reached more than 106,000 tonnes in 2019, up 6.2% year-on-year. Total deliveries of individual pre-packed G-Energy- and Gazpromneft-branded premium products were up 10.5%, at 95,700 tonnes.
Gazpromneft-Lubricants’ geographic coverage also increased, to now cover 86 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and South America — largely due to the proactive development of the company’s premium-products distribution network in both the retail and industrial sectors. Sales of G-Energy premium lubricants throughout the company’s own G‑Energy Service service stations network increased 61% in 2019, with the number of service stations also increasing (by 40) to reach 210. The total number of regular clients and service partners in Russia and abroad has now reached half a million.
Sales of premium products in Russia increased by 5.3%, to 205,000 tonnes. Total sales of Gazprom Neft motor, transmission and industrial lubricants in Russia and abroad reached 708,000 tonnes in 2019.
«Our business has seen a marked change in its lubricants portfolio, in favour of high-tech products. This isn’t the first year we’ve been seeing this trend, but it’s been noticeably stronger in 2019. The past year has proved that our premium solutions are rated not just in Russia — where we are actively involved in import-substitution programmes — but also abroad. But today’s consumers don’t just need high-tech products: they have to have a positive customer experience, first and foremost in addressing any issues relating to the operation of vehicles and equipment. In response to these changes we are developing an engineering services system for both retail clients and business partners, and see this as a growth area in the highly competitive lubricants market».
Alexander Trukhan CEO, Gazpromneft-Lubricants
