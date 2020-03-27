Chaparral’s All-New 257 SSX Outboard Rewrites the Rules on Outboard Boating

Setting the NEW standard in outboard sport luxury

Our talented team went to great lengths to create this powerful and agile boat that gives both drivers and passengers a boat that glides through the water effortlessly” — Chaparral Founder Buck Pegg

NASHVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on a legacy of innovation and new products, Chaparral is pleased to introduce the 2020 257 SSX OB. The 257 SSX OB was designed to captivate, break barriers, and set standards in quality with no compromise to power or performance.“The 257 SSX OB is a trendsetter in design, performance, and function,” said Chaparral Founder Buck Pegg. “Our talented team went to great lengths to create this powerful and agile boat that gives both drivers and passengers a boat that glides through the water effortlessly.”The 257 SSX OB is equipped with state-of-the-art dual, multifunction, seven-inch touchscreen displays within the easily accessible helm for improved ergonomic navigation. The cockpit is open, spacious and features a multi-position aft seat that easily transforms into a large sun lounge.The 257 SSX OB features a large bow forward with an open seating arrangement aft that features hinged storage beneath luxuriously appointed upholstery. Stereo speakers, stainless beverage holders and grab rails are concealed but still easily accessible. On the port side, an L-shaped settee can also accommodate a cockpit table for entertaining. A full-width swim platform has excellent access around the outboard and is easy to step on and off of while at the dock. Popular options include the snap-in SeaDek and electric folding tower.All Chaparral boats come equipped and ready for action; however, there are a number of upgrade options and premium packages available. For more information and pricing, please visit www.chaparralboats.com About Chaparral Boats, Inc. & Robalo Boats, LLC.Chaparral Boats, Inc. and Robalo Boats LLC are leading manufacturers of fiberglass boats under two brand names: sterndrive, jet, and outboard pleasure boats by Chaparral, including SSi and SSX Sportboats, Vortex Jet Boats, OSX and SunCoast Outboard Sportdecks, and outboard sportfishing boats by Robalo. Chaparral Boats and Robalo Boats are subsidiaries of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX). For more information about Marine Products Corporation, Chaparral, and Robalo please visit our websites at www.marineproductscorp.com www.vortexboats.com , and www.robalo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.