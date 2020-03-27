International Every Girl Wins Day Reports tremendous Success In Multiple Countries Around the World

Woman Celebrate International Every Girl Wins Day in Kenya Woman Of Sudan Coming Together As One To Celebrate International Every Girl Wins Day Dr. Kozachuk Awards Paula Brinkley The Unsung Shero Award

Dr. Christine Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute, announces that multiple countries around the world reported tremendous success

“ I am so excited to receive such amazing reports from all the different countries that celebrated the First Annual International Every Girl Wins Day.”” — Dr. Christine Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute

CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christine Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute , announces that multiple countries around the world reported tremendous success on International Every Girl Wins Day. On that day people from around the world came together with all females for freedom and equal opportunity.Dr. Juma Nashon and Rev Dorcas Kavod from Nairobi. Kenya stated,The ladies where so excited to celebrate many arrived three hours early. The event started with rocking entertainment and refreshing moment of Introductions, Strategic interactions and sharing of Experiences. This was followed by a special Welcome Speech by the Global Advisory Board Member of Every Girl Wins Institute Rev. Dorcas Juma. This was followed by the Live Streaming Speech of The Founder/ CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute Dr. Christine Kozachuk. It was a very humbling experience as she announced the recipients of the Scholarship’s.The Climax of the day was Crowned by the Awarding Ceremony of the Honorees which included the Women of Worth Awards and Guiding Light Awards. We had Speeches from a few of the Honorees. Women were so excited and happy. New energy and enthusiasm for the possibilities in Every Girl Wins Initiatives were Celebrated. We Remain very Grateful for Dr. Christine Kozachuk's heart for women Cause.Dr.Julian Businge hosted the event on her radio show in UK . Three amazing women were nominated and awarded for the amazing work they are doing. They were interviewed and shared their stories and humanitarian work they are doing. Here is the list of awards given out on that day. Woman of Worth Award-Awarded to Pearl Belony. She is a woman who has dedicated her life to encouraging women to be their best and understand their worth. She is a mentor for young girls with special needs adjusting to puberty. Unsung Shero Award-Awarded to Florence Dodoo, she is a woman who has dedicated her life to encouraging young ladies to be their best and understand their worth and, to help them find a path to a successful, in life. She is a Mentor for young teenage girls who get pregnant Guiding Light Award-Awarded to Batebe Angella Sabiiti, as a woman who has dedicated her life to encouraging women to be their best and understand their worth and guides them to their success in life. She is a mentor for girls in special care and Orphans.In Charlotte, North Carolina USA hosted by the CEO-Founder Every Girl Wins Institute Dr. Christine Kozachuk and Board Member Donna Lee Reed reported, We had a large crowd of women discussing different topics from education to child brides. The questions where based on what actions would they take for example; What action would you take if a young lady that’s pregnant told you she wants to drop out of school? A few of those actions that they discussed are making sure they have the resources, encouragement, finding other alternative, mentor and stick with them to assure they succeed. Dr. Dorothy McGuire stated help them with mindset transformation letting them know you have not failed you made a mistake let’s get back up and keep moving. Letting them know that their baby is not going to stop them from succeeding.The discussion followed an award ceremony Women of Worth Award went to Dr. Dorothy McGuire, the Guiding Light Award went to Sandra L. Gray-Springs , the Unsung Shero Award went to Paula Brinkley for the work they have done with the women and children in our community.Nancy Kabahumuza from Uganda celebrated International Every Girl Wins Day by writing about Girl Empowerment and posted it on Facebook and also sent the following message of encouragement to all her contacts through Whatsapp:To All girls Out There, Never Doubt That You Are Valuable And Powerful, And Deserving Of Every Chance And Opportunity In The World To Pursue And Achieve Your Own Dreams.The Strongest Actions For Every Girl Is To Love Herself, Be Herself And Shine Amongst Those Who Never Believed She Could.A Strong Girl Builds Her Own World. She Is One Who Is Wise Enough To Know That It Will Attract The Rest She Will Gladly Share It With.And Girls, Don't Forget God. A Girl Who Prays Is Powerful!Brenda Payne from Guyana celebrated The International Every Girl Wins Day by sending encouraging messages of hope to the females in her life.Dr. Christine Kozachuk states, “I am so excited to receive such amazing reports from all the different countries that celebrated the first annual International Every Girl Wins Day.Dr. Christine Kozachuk is a World Civility Ambassador, International Speaker, International Award Recipient, Entrepreneur and Author.Dr. Kozachuk owns multiple successful businesses including RC Mobile Truck Repair Services for more than twenty-four years, Every Girl Wins Institute that helps women rewrite the definition of their lives and Co-Host of The Real Business Women Of Charlotte.Dr. Kozachuk has been honored to have received the following awards.2010 Give First Share Always by eWomenNetwork2017 Share my voice by Black Belt Speakers2017 Leverage Leader by eWomenNetwork2018 Women Add Value by iChange Nations2018 Leadership by iChange Nations2018 Voice of Change by iChange Nations2019 World Civility award by iChange Nations2019 Susan M Gibson Golden Microphone by Black Belt Speakers2019 Vernet A. Joseph Productive Global Agent of Change by iChange Nations2020 The Power of Collaboration Lifetime Achievement Award by Global Visionary Publishing2020 Creator of Greatness Award by Greatness University2020 I Change Nations Professor Patrick Businge Greatness AwardDr. Kozachuk has written and co-authored several books and a Mp3How Can I Create the Life I Deserve? (K.N.O.C.K. Formula)Live Your Best Life-Walk by FaithLetters of Love, Dear Loved OneThe Chronicles of The Chosen-Living Life by DesignDo It Yourself Podcast-Step by Step Guide for BeginnersMeditation Mp3Freeing Yourself from The Chains of The PastTo find out more about the International Every Girl Wins Day or to get involved or be a sponsor go to www.internationaleverygirlwinsday.com



