Heart Alchemy Yoga launches Free 30 day Covid-19 Anxiety Relief Meditation series

Home of Cardio Yoga Flow Covid 19 Anxiety Relief Meditation

Heart Alchemy Yoga has dedicated itself to producing a 30 day free meditation video series for Covid-19 anxiety relief using meditation techniques.

We are all in this together and it’s so important to deal with the very real fears and panic that arise during times of crisis like this.” — Michelle Goldstein

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga has dedicated itself to producing a 30 day free meditation video series for Covid-19 anxiety relief using mindfulness and other meditation techniques.

The current global Corona Virus Pandemic has forced tremendous change and uncertainty into the world’s population.

These changes coupled with fear of contracting the virus and the hardship of isolation, fears of finding food and fears of death have the potential to cause an extreme mental health crisis, leading to increases in suicide and domestic abuse. In hopes of helping in some small way, Michelle Goldstein, co-Founder of Heart Alchemy is producing these 30 free meditations to give people around the world a tool they use to help ease anxiety, fear and depression and practice compassion for themselves and others.

According to Heart Alchemy Founder Michelle Golddstein: “We are all in this together and it’s so important to deal with the very real fears and panic that arise during times of crisis like this. I’m grateful to have the ability to provide this mindfulness based meditation series as a service that hopefully will provide ease in these troubled times.

The Covid-19 Meditation video series can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WnxvU1_xOI&list=PLZj-QAvHbG7Mc8DgdggN8Ham5ip1rx6qo and will be updated with a new meditation daily.

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

###

Covid 19 Anxiety Relief Meditation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.