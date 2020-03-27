NDS VP, Tom Fulmer, Presents Customer Experience Improvement Webinar for NDASA

Customer Experience (CX) Defines Your Brand

Encountering obstacles in business is one thing we all have in common. The thing that will set you apart is how you deal with those obstacles. That defines your brand and your customer's experience.” — Tom Fulmer, VP National Drug Screening, Inc.

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) provides Industry Training and Certifications, National and Regional Educational Conferences, Governmental Advocacy on the Federal and State levels, including the US Department of Transportation and focuses on the issues and challenges facing the Nation’s Drug & Alcohol Testing Industry, employers and our Members.

In the webinar training titled, "Customer Experience (CX) Defines Your Brand: Creating a CX for Increased Sales & Improved Customer Retention, Tom Fulmer, VP of Business Development for National Drug Screening, helped businesses improve customer experience to grow their businesses.

Customer experience (also known as CX) describes interactions between a customer and an organization throughout their business relationship. Many people think of customer service and customer experience as interchangeable, but one is a single touch point with a brand, while the other is the feelings and emotions that encompass the entire customer journey. Customer experience is an integral part of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) because a customer who has a positive experience with a business is more likely to become a repeat and loyal customer. Companies that focus on customer experience reduce churn and increase revenues which leads to higher profits!

Specifically, attendees learned how to determine the true CX of existing customers (their brand), how to define their ideal customer experience and brand image, how to develop a customer-centric company culture and get buy-in from team members, ways to recognize, reward, and engage customers, as well as process improvements and metrics for improving customer experience.

NDASA received great positive feed back from attendees. Renee Schofield, TSS Inc, Ketchikan, AK stated “Tom’s content and presentation delivery is FANTASTIC and relevant. Very helpful.” Jan Kornmann of KorManagement Services LLC added; "Thank you for the GREAT webinar !!! You are the best !!!"

Tom Fulmer is a nationally recognized speaker and trainer in the areas of communication, influence and customer experience. He currently serves as the Vice President of Business Development for National Drug Screening, a nationwide leader in employer drug testing and top provider of drug testing, training, & TPA/Consortium software. He has over 20 years’ experience as a business owner and entrepreneur. He built five businesses in different industries between 1994 and 2014 and has worked with teams from hundreds of companies to enhance customer experience, increase sales, and improve communication skills. In 2017 and 2018, his programs won the HR.com “Best Customer Service Leadership Training Program” awards and in 2018, he also won a top 10 award for “Best Sales Leadership Training Program”. In 2019, National Drug Screening was recognized by Grow Florida with a Top 50 Florida Companies to Watch Award. Tom writes articles for National publications, presents at conferences, and regularly conducts training for collectors, employers, and sales and customer service teams.

To be notified of future webinars or presentations by Tom Fulmer or to request Tom to speak for your organization or conference, please contact him at Tom@AskTomFulmer.com or call 321-622-2040. For membership information or future webinars and training offered through NDASA, please visit https://ndasa.com/ or contact Executive Director, Jo McGuire, at jomcguire@ndasa.com or (888)31-NDASA

About National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA)

NDASA provides Industry Training and Certifications, National and Regional Educational Conferences, Governmental Advocacy on the Federal and State levels, including the US Department of Transportation and we focus on the issues and challenges facing the Nation’s Drug & Alcohol Testing Industry, employers and our Members. As a 501C Organization, NDASA is committed to serving our Members in a professional and transparent manner and while we are governed by an elected Board of Directors, our Association is “Member Driven and Member Owned”.



