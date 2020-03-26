Amid Gold and Silver Shortages, a Top U.S. Dealer Introduces a Low-Cost Gold and Silver Offering

By offering an easy & transparent way for investors to own commercials bars secured in our state-of-the-art vault, they can take steps to buy this vital financial insurance without paying huge markups” — Stefan Gleason

EAGLE, IDAHO, USA, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- While other precious metals dealers are sold out of most inventory, Money Metals Exchange, the national online dealer voted “Best in the USA,” today introduced its new Vault Metals program. This unique initiative would make precious metals available to investors at very low premiums (silver at $1 or less over spot, for example).Here’s what’s happening...• Recent days’ intense market demand has quickly soaked up virtually all available worldwide supplies of hold-in-your-hand silver – rounds, coins, and bars.• Gold coins, rounds, and bars have become scarce, too, especially for less-prepared or under-capitalized dealers.• These shortages mean that even though spot prices may be lower, most precious-metals dealers are asking for significantly higher premiums on all products because their cost of sourcing has also risen sharply.As a result, many precious-metals investors have been forced to endure delays and disappointment, with most popular products on backorder, shipping delay, or simply sold out.Although Money Metals Exchange still has ample supply of most popular gold and silver coins, the national online dealer announced a new solution –physical gold (.9999 pure) and physical silver (.999 pure) in the absolute lowest-premium form that exists anywhere in the retail market.Money Metals’ new Vault Gold and Vault Silver offerings – allocated fractional interests in exchange-size bars of 400 troy oz. gold and 1,000 troy oz. silver. The bars are held in Money Metals’ vault and allocated in each customer’s name, in a separate Money Metals Depository account.Under current market conditions, large commercial bars are the only way in America to get physical gold and silver near the spot price. No other major precious-metals dealer in America offers this option.Though difficult, it’s actually possible to hold a commercial silver bar. A single 15″ x 6″ x 4″ bar weighs roughly 65 pounds. They are hard to move and are best kept inside a secure depository to prevent the need to re-assay. For these reasons, individual investors generally do not take personal possession.A 400 oz. gold vault bar is smaller and a bit easier to handle at only 25 pounds. But it makes sense to have an armed guard nearby as a single bar is worth almost $700,000.The substantial size – and per-unit price – of these bars both work to investors’ advantage in this market, assuming they have an efficient way to hold and store them.Instead of taking possession of these large and expensive bars, investors now can obtain titled, allocated, fractional interests through Money Metals Depository.Some investors will hold their allocated interest long-term. Others will liquidate it for small bars, coins, or rounds later, when premiums finally come down.“We’re proud to offer vault gold and silver to our customers at a time where most dealers have no low-premium option for their customers, assuming they have any inventory to sell at all,” said Stefan Gleason, president of Money Metals Exchange.“By offering an easy and transparent way for investors to own commercials bars secured in our state-of-the-art vault, they can take steps to buy this vital financial insurance without paying huge markups.”Money Metals Exchange was founded to safeguard customers’ precious metal holdings from financial turmoil and dollar devaluation. As a trusted source for gold and silver bullion, Money Metals Exchange has been named precious metals "Best in the USA" by industry ratings group Bullion.Directory.



