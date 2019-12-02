Wyoming, Texas, Utah Top 2019’s Sound Money Index -- Vermont, Arkansas, New Jersey Among the Worst States

Precious Metals Dealer, Sound Money Group Rank the 50 States’ Gold and Silver Policies

However, there are steps states can take to protect their citizens from the ill effects of America’s unbacked paper money system, and many of them are taking those steps” — Jp Cortez

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Is Your State Destroying Your Money?” asks the Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals Exchange with the release of the 2019 Sound Money Index.The Sound Money Index is the first index of its kind, ranking all 50 states using twelve different criteria to determine which states maintain the most pro- and anti-sound money policies in the country.The Sound Money Index evaluates each state’s sales and income tax policies involving precious metals, whether a state recognizes the monetary role of gold and silver under the U.S. Constitution, whether a state holds pension, reserves, or debt denominated in gold or silver, whether a state has imposed precious metal dealer/investor harassment laws, and other criteria.Wyoming, Texas, and Utah emerged as the best states on sound money in the nation, and South Dakota, Alaska, New Hampshire, and Washington are not far behind.Maine, Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky joined Vermont, Arkansas, and New Jersey as the worst states on this issue.Money Metals Exchange, a national precious metals dealer recently ranked “Best in the USA,” and the Sound Money Defense League, a national, non-partisan sound money advocacy group joined together to produce the authoritative ranking“Federal policy and the privately owned banking cartel known as the Federal Reserve System are the root causes of inflation, instability, and currency devaluation,” noted Jp Cortez, Policy Director at the Sound Money Defense League.“However, there are steps states can take to protect their citizens from the ill effects of America’s unbacked paper money system, and many of them are taking those steps,” Cortez noted.The complete 2019 Sound Money Index is available here: https://www.moneymetals.com/guides/sound-money-index To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:Jp Cortez, Policy Director, Sound Money Defense League404-948-8935jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org#######About the Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals Exchange:The Sound Money Defense League is a non-partisan national public policy group working on the state and federal level to bring back gold and silver as America’s constitutional money.Money Metals Exchange is a national precious metals company recently named “Best in the USA” by an independent global ratings group and serves nearly 100,000 investors in physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. For more information, please visit https://www.moneymetals.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.