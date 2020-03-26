Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Acknowledges Two Years of Community Serves with Gratitude

On March 23, 2018 the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center opened its doors to assist local nonprofits and volunteer groups. Located on 133 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, the center is available for nonprofits to use at no-cost.

The Clearwater Community Volunteers honor the second anniversary of their community center by thanking nonprofits and volunteers for their community service.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) are honoring the second anniversary of their community center for nonprofits located at 133 N. Fort Harrison Ave by thanking their non-profit partners and acknowledging them for their work.

“We’re here to help those who help.” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “When non-profits are able to accomplish their missions that means a better tomorrow for all of us. At the CCV Center we are honored to have the opportunity to help you. Thank you for your friendship and for your selfless service to the community.’”

“Per survey, over 65% of nonprofits and volunteer groups are lacking a location for their regular meetings and events.” continued Soltero. “Since our center’s grand opening in 2018 we have hosted over 100 different charities’ board meetings, fundraisers and activities of all kinds.”

Included in those 100 different groups are charities such as the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association, Boy Scouts of America, Bee’s Learning, Global Community Tennis and more.

From donation drives for baby supplies to karate classes for disadvantaged youth, Pinewood Derby races for Cub Scout packs and tea parties to gather supplies for local charities, the center is able to assist all charities and volunteer groups with community-oriented goals.

Neil Brickfield, Executive Director of the Pinellas County Sheriff Police Athletic League observed that he and his staff can’t do their jobs without backing from the local neighborhoods. “We completely count on our partners in the community to give us the extra boost when we need it.” said Brickfield “The Clearwater Community Volunteers are one of those groups.”

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on the fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help them better attain their goals.



