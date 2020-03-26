Shoes That Fit Joins Forces With Fred Jordan Missions To Deliver Shoes To Kids In Need In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release3.25.20California based Shoes That Fit, a 501©3 who provides new athletic shoes to kids in need, has recently partnered with Fred Jordan Missions to continue finding a way to provide for some of Los Angeles’ most vulnerable residents. During this difficult time, when everyone is feeling the effects of the crisis we are facing as a nation, it is important not to lose sight of those who have limited access to their most basic needs. Shoes That Fit recognizes there is an evolving need that will only deepen with time and is taking proactive steps to do their part.“Now, more than ever, we are going to see the most vulnerable in our society carry the heaviest burden. The basics that many of us take for granted, such as food, shelter, and clothing, can present a challenge for many families that live at or below the poverty line. With skyrocketing unemployment, those needs are amplified, and the numbers of families needing help will grow exponentially. We were so grateful that the team at Fred Jordan Missions was able to facilitate this delivery. The work they do every day is tremendous, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership” - Amy Fass, CEO Shoes That Fit.Since 1992, Shoes That Fit has provided over 2 million pairs of brand-new shoes and supplies to kids in need across the country by measuring and delivering shoes in school. With schools closed due to COVID-19, Shoes That Fit was looking for ways to continue reaching children who needed shoes and were thrilled to find a partner in Fred Jordan Missions. Together, they were able to deliver over 2,000 shoes and necessary items to children in Los Angeles.The need right now is tremendous and will continue to expand. If you are able, please log on to https://www.shoesthatfit.org/donate/ and give what you can.For more on Shoes that Fit, visit www.shoesthatfit.org For more on Fred Jordan Missions, visit www.fjm.org



