CANADIAN PRODUCERS AND MANUFACTURERS SUPPORT FRONTLINE WORKERS WITH HEALTHY ‘GRATITUDE BOXES’

HEALTH & WELLNESS INDUSTRY COMES TOGETHER IN SUPPORT OF FRONT LINE WORKERS IN THEIR FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

It’s in circustamces like these, when everything feels so overwhelming and unmanageable, that good people come together to make a difference.” — Tammy-Lynn McNabb, TV Host & Producer

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the last few weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies in the health and wellness manufacturing and production industries have watched events unfold, wondering how this would impact their organizations and their employees in the short and long term.“Very quickly some of that concern transferred from worry for their own business circumstances to that of our front line public servants treating those affected by the virus,” says Tammy-Lynn McNabb , RHNC, Registered Holistic Nutrition Counselor and producer of Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV , a national Canadian television show. She adds, “You can’t help but watch the news and feel sick for the first responders caring for us without regard for themselves. Many of our industry peers have felt a desire to not only acknowledge the service of these amazing public servants but on some level, wanting to do something in return to show their appreciation.”The manufacturers, producers and distributors within the health and wellness industry form a very small and tight community. Through tradeshows and events, they have a chance to communicate and collaborate on a regular basis. It is this group of individuals that will be banding together to create a ‘Frontline Gratitude Box’. “This box will consist of items from several health and wellness companies that will be sent to various locations where first responders are serving the public at large. The boxes will contain healthy products, snacks, immunity-boosting supplements and other items we believe will benefit the health of this deserving community,” says McNabb.Though this effort is only a small token of gratitude, participating companies hope in some way that it shows their appreciation for the front line workers and their communities at large.Spearheading this endeavour with Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV will be Alligga Flax, an ongoing contributor and sponsor of Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV and Healthy Eco Living Skincare Co.“We are pleased to partner with Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV on this project and challenge our sister companies in various communities across Canada and the United States to help us organize similar endeavours in their communities. Together we can acknowledge and recognize a sector of service providers helping to save lives while putting their own at risk,” says Dennis Gunn, VP of Alligga.Donate. Check with your local hospital or healthcare facility to see if they’re accepting donations and donate what you can. Masks, hand sanitizer, and other personal protective equipment are necessary to keep healthcare workers safe and healthy during this crisis. If you are an organization that is wanting to participate, either through donating products, funding the project or assisting in the delivery of the Gratitude Boxes, please contact us via our email below.



