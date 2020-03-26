CyberGuard360 introduces “CyberGuard Pandemic Advisory Campaign” to help MSPs navigate beyond coronavirus issues

Wilton, CT firm which provides software solutions for MSPs develops program to help MSPs position themselves in the role of trusted advisors.

Our program is one which helps MSPs to position themselves in an expanded role, that of trusted advisor.” — Al Alper, CEO, CyberGuard 360

WILTON, CT, US, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Alper is an optimistic man, and someone who believes that “we all do well by doing good.”

And he’s used to figuring out how to solve problems. The career path that led him from being a teacher to the owner of two IT and security related firms (Absolute Logic and CyberGuard 360) has taught him to expect the unexpected, to see solutions where others see roadblocks, and to focus in on how to keep business interruption at a minimum in his industry. And now he’s sharing his strategy with the partners and clients he works with.

It’s what led him to develop and launch the “CyberGuard360 Pandemic Advisory Outreach Program.”

In his CyberGuard360 company (http://cyberguard360.com), which develops and markets a solution set of products and platforms to detect and mitigate threats from cyber attacks, which are marketed to Managed Services and IT Services Providers, he observes that MSPs are the frontline defenders against business interruption (hacking, theft of service) but are too often viewed more as vendors than trusted advisors. “Think about it. MSPs spend so much time trying to help their clients keep as close to “business as usual” as is humanly possible.” He continued, “After all, it is the MSP who protects the company’s infrastructure and network, and that individual is in a position to help guide a business and be certain that the business is protected from unexpected business interruption. The MSP plays an extraordinarily important role in the life of a business.”

Noting that MSPs are working harder than ever, with the increased number of companies whose employees are working remotely, he says, “This is additional pressure on MSPs to do everything they can to help keep their clients free of any down time or interruptions to their business and continue to educate their clients.”

It was the pressure and uncertainty in the business world, as reported to Alper by his partners, that led him to develop the comprehensive, ongoing “CyberGuard Pandemic Advisory Outreach Program.” One of the overriding objectives of the program is to help position and reinforce the role of the MSP as a trusted advisor to clients, rather than simply a vendor or service provider. “For most business owners, their CPA is a trusted advisor. And so too should an MSP be viewed through the same lens. After all, it is the MSP who protects the company’s infrastructure and network, and that individual is in a position to help guide a business and be certain that the business is protected from unexpected business interruption. The MSP plays an extraordinarily important role in the life of a business.”

He continued, “Our program is one which helps MSPs to position themselves in an expanded role, that of trusted advisor. The information and solutions we provide which is compiled from industry experts in fields ranging from IT (such as backup and security vendors) to Public Relations, Regulation and Compliance to Content Development , is practical, helpful, and information that MSPs can (and should) provide to their individual clients to help guide them through this time. It can include anything from tax tips, information on SBA loans, how to communicate with employees, what marketing messages are appropriate, how to restructure debt, where to go for loans, employment laws and how they affect us at this time and more – the whole gamut of information that their business clients are seeking answers to. Our program aims to be educational, and reassuring. We’re also bringing in Vendors whose goodwill compels them to donate products or services during this time of great uncertainty and stress, for MSPs to offer and pass on to their clients. We broadcast this material to our MSP subscribers three times a week, on average, and are available to answer questions as needed. This information arms MSPs to be much more than simply “the techhie guys who fix our computers and keep us free from viruses.”

Alper’s team is offering this program at no cost to MSP partners. To learn more, please visit https://piiguard360.com/covid-19/.

About CyberGuard360

CyberGuard360 is a cybersecurity company that designs and builds cybersecurity products and services to enable enterprise IT departments and channel partners who are charged with protecting the companies they serve from the cyber threat landscape. Founder/CEO Al Alper launched this separate company to address a need he has seen in the market – for a strong cyber security protection suite of technology and services that can be managed within a single-pane-of-glass; obviating the need to use 5 or more systems to protect an enterprise. The company was also designated as a Champion of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2017 and has expansive experience with and knowledge of cyber regulations such as New York State’s Department of Financial Services’ new cyber security regulations (23 NYCRR 500). CyberGuard360 maintains offices in Wilton, CT and Larchmont, NY, as well as other satellite locations throughout the region. For additional information, call 844-315-9882 or contact via the web at https://cyberguard360.com.



