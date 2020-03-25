Secretary Azar Statement on Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act

Today, HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement regarding President Trump’s signing of the reauthorization of the Older Americans Act:

“President Trump has always made the health, well-being, and independence of older Americans a top priority. The President’s signing the reauthorization of the Older Americans Act could not be more timely, as the Trump Administration and all of America mobilizes to protect older adults from the threat of COVID-19. For 55 years, the Act has supported a whole range of services, from home-delivered meals to senior centers and transportation services, that help older Americans live the way they wish in their communities. This week, thanks to legislation signed by President Trump, the Administration for Community Living distributed $250 million in new funding to support these services during the COVID-19 pandemic. As America confronts this unprecedented health threat, the community-based, creative work of the aging networks supported by the Older Americans Act is a model for supporting vulnerable Americans.”