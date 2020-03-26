Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Atlanta Investment Real Estate Market Still Robust Says Mt Royal Homes

Mt Royal Home's Peidmont Avenue Offering, for sale $1,200,000.00 Mt Royal Homes West Midtown Offering, for sale $740,000.00 Mt. Royal Homes

As the outbreak of COVID-19, forces everyone to self-isolate themselves from the public, would-be Investors are continuing to invest in Atlanta and Mt. Royal.

The company is currently experiencing investor interest levels double and triple compared to 30 days ago.” — Mt Royal Homes

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the outbreak of COVID-19, a disease spread by the coronavirus, forces everyone to self-isolate and socially distance themselves from the public, would-be homebuyers and investors are wondering if it would be better to wait to invest in Atlanta real estate.While real estate experts speculate and suggest waiting, Mt. Royal Homes , formally Mt. Royal Vacations, is confident that the Atlanta investment real estate market is still robust, and it seems investors agree. Many of them are flocking to Mt. Royal Homes as an alternative investment during uncertain times.“We’ll see what happens at this point. It’s very much in flux,” says the Company. “Currently, most of the market is in a state of shock or denial. It’s as if it’s experiencing the first two of the seven stages of grief.”And due to continued investor demand, Mt. Royal Homes has decided to continue bringing new properties on the market. Affordable luxury residences in the $750,000 price range are performing well in Atlanta and remarkably unaffected by the pandemic.With mortgage rates dropping and many people becoming leery of making investments, Mt. Royal Homes has seen their business model thrive during the coronavirus crisis. The company is currently experiencing investor interest levels double and triple compared to 30 days ago.Mt. Royal Homes has recently become the darling of the residential real estate and short-term rental industry after it began selling long-term, net-leased housing products to investors. The investors are realizing cap rates at eight to 12 percent with no management requirements due to Mt. Royal Home’s unique sale lease-back structure. The Company is positioned to become a market distrusted and alternative to traditional real estate investing.Even with the COVID-19 statistics updating by the hour, investors have continued to circle the Mt. Royal Homes’ available for-sale properties.“Atlanta’s real estate market was quite robust coming into this crisis, so there is no reason to think that it can’t continue to be with our business model,” says Mt. Royal Homes.



