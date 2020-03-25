The Largest Gathering of Tax Investing Professionals United at the 23rd Annual Conference of the National Tax Lien Assn.

NTLA NTLA Foundation

The association celebrated in S. Florida where networking, education and the NTLA Foundation took center stage

The conference was a resounding success with an emphasis to give back...” — Brad Westover, NTLA Executive Director & NTLA Foundation Founder

HOLLYWOOD, FL, USA, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tax sale professionals including investors, lenders, tax foreclosure attorneys, government tax collectors-treasurers, servicers, title companies, secondary market traders, software and data providers, convened for three days to enjoy unrivaled education.

According to the NTLA research presented, 6.4 million tax bills were not paid on-time in 2019. Thirty States opted to sell these unpaid taxes to the private sector to recoup the $15.6 billion in delinquencies.

With the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, more States will turn to investors to recoup the budget shortfalls caused by the non-payment of property taxes. The private sector can extend the payment period or offer payment plans in many jurisdictions. The greatest benefit to delinquent taxpayers is when the tax penalty is “bid down” to a lower rate, directly benefitting homeowners in distress.

To save elderly or disabled homeowners from tax foreclosure The NTLA Foundation was formed. The conference was focused on supporting the financial needs of the Foundation to save vulnerable homeowners.

Brad Westover, NTLA Executive Director, and NTLA Foundation Founder said, “The conference was a resounding success with an emphasis to give back. The NTLA Board agreed to match 100% of the donations received…. It is a priority and we still could use more donations to support the demand.” To donate, visit NTLA Foundation.

The conference exceeded expectations as a top-shelf event that the NTLA delivers from year to year: a classy and warm venue, networking with industry peers, exceptional food, exclusive time with sponsors and exhibitors that provide leading products and services, unique keynote speakers, and more.

NTLA also announced what’s on the horizon for 2020. These include distance learning for candidates looking to earn, the Certified Tax Lien Professional (CTLP) credential; and, a Podcast series to cover a diverse mix of compelling and timely issues with subject matter experts.

Lastly, NTLA is offering one-day deep dive seminars called “Education Week” be held in Chicago, Cleveland, Phoenix, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Trenton (NJ), and West Palm Beach. The NTLA Fall Symposium will take place on October 13-15 at the Joseph Nashville Hotel.

# # #

About NTLA

The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) was founded in 1997 as the not-for-profit trade association for the tax lien industry. It is dedicated to representing the interest of investors, lenders, service providers, and government officials regarding tax lien sales, as well as promoting the benefit of those sales as reliable income for municipal, county, and state budgets. The NTLA provides networking and training opportunities for professionals and novices in the tax lien industry. For more information, visit NTLA.org.

About the NTLA Foundation

The NTLA Foundation, a non-profit foundation, was founded out of a need to help those who fall on hardships and have tax liens put on their home. Its goal is to help preserve homeownership for those who qualify for hardship assistance. Since 2017, after diligent investigations, the foundation has come to the assistance of various families across the country who were at risk of losing their homes. For more information, visit NTLAFoundation.org.

What others had to say about the NTLA 2020 Annual Conference & Expo….

“I have been coming to NTLA Conferences since the late 1990s. The top people in the industry from each state attend every year. Originally, my attendance was all about getting new business, which I still accomplish most years at NTLA conferences. Now, half of my agenda truly is to see NTLA members with whom I have developed a lasting friendship. I am even friends with numerous lawyers and investors who are my competitors. NTLA rocks!”

Billy Richards, William R Richards, PC

“I really got a lot out of networking at the evening gatherings and the breakout classes where I learned a lot about other states and businesses and how they operate and can share among each other for all of us to grow and expand for our clients.”

Jeanne Dias, Tax Lien Wealth Solutions

“The quality of the content was high and was delivered by very qualified facilitators.

Charles Edwards, CSE2

“I am very happy to have attended the NTLA conference… I managed to network with professionals in the industry ready to help and nurture new investors like myself… [I liked most] the welcoming nature of everyone I met and their willingness to help and assist me in my journey to be a tax lien investor.”

Himanshu Joshi, Owner, Tax Lien & Tax Deed Investments

“I really enjoyed this conference and liked the networking aspect of it… It is so important to stay in the know and be seen. The annual conference allows me to do so and to keep my face in front of people.”

Laura McNellis, McSully Properties

“It was a highly educational and enriching experience. I was particularly impressed by how accessible and forthcoming with advice were the veterans of the industry as well as the board members. Overall, people were friendly and the event itself was very well run.”

Alexander "Sasha" Kaganas, MD, MBA



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.