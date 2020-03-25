With door-to-door sales currently not an option, London Drugs steps up to distribute Girl Guide cookies in stores&online

It is such welcome news knowing we have a business that is stepping up to help us find a solution.”” — Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner for BC, Girl Guides of Canada

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upon learning of the challenges Girl Guides of Canada face with 800,000 boxes of cookies needing to be sold to support ongoing programs in B.C., London Drugs is extending a helping hand. As of this afternoon, residents in British Columbia’s lower mainland will begin to see Girl Guide cookies in London Drugs stores, and in the coming days, Girl Guide cookies will soon be available for thousands of Canadians through London Drugs’ 82 stores across Western Canada and online at https://www.londondrugs.com/.

“Since 1927, Girl Guides have been going door-to-door selling cookies to support our wide range of programs for girls and young women in our communities,” said Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner for BC, Girl Guides of Canada. “With physical distancing being so critical in Canada right now, we know door-to-door and public sales are not an option at this time, and we need to get creative. London Drugs has come forward with the offer to provide significant logistical support to safely get our cookies into the homes of British Columbians and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

“Most families have had connections to Girl Guides at some point in their lives,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer. “And certainly, all Canadians have enjoyed Girl Guide cookies and supporting their important programs. During this time of great change and chaos thrown into how businesses, non-profits, on how all of us work and live, if we can find new ways to support each other, then this is a bright light during a time that is shrouded in grey.”

All sales of the cookies will go directly to Girl Guides of Canada; London Drugs is simply providing a safe distribution network.

“Thousands of Girl Guides are staying home for everyone's health and safety, while looking at their boxes of cookies and wondering how they can get them sold to support their empowering Guiding activities when in-person programs can resume,” added Isinger. “It is such welcome news knowing we have a business that is stepping up to help us find a solution.”

London Drugs has picked up more than 1000 cases/12,000 boxes of cookies that will be available as of the afternoon of March 25 at all London Drugs stores in the lower mainland. Following that, London Drugs will be working with the Girl Guides of Canada to find routes from other hubs and warehouses, to get these cookies distributed to Canadians, across the country.

ABOUT GIRL GUIDES OF CANADA

Girl Guides of Canada–Guides du Canada (GGC) empowers every girl in Guiding to discover herself and be everything she wants to be. In Guiding, girls from 5-17 meet with girls their own age in a safe, inclusive space to explore what matters to them. With programming options ranging from innovative STEM activities to outdoor adventures and discussions on mental health and healthy relationships, girls in Guiding can customize their experience to dive into the topics relevant to them – all with the support of engaged Guiders who are committed to positively impacting their lives. Guiding is all about supporting girls as they take on challenges and grab hold of every opportunity that comes their way. Girl Guide cookies is the official fundraiser for Girl Guides across Canada. The money raised through cookie sales funds innovative and dynamic programs for girls. Over 6 million boxes of cookies are sold each year and Girl Guides have been selling cookies since 1927. For more information visit GirlGuides.ca and follow @girlguidesofcanada on Instagram or @girlguidesofcan on Twitter.

ABOUT LONDON DRUGS

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 82 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.LondonDrugs.com. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development.

