R4G Launches Ultimate In-Home Gym Reward for People Who Love to Eat and Stay Fit

In 2020 Rewarding Only the 1st 100 People to Successfully Participate and Help Recruiting for Good Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professional with $1500 savings reward toward the best in-home gym equipment.

Love to Eat and Stay Fit Join to Enjoy $1500 In-Home Gym Saving Reward” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency in Santa Monica is on a mission to help fund nonprofits Feeding LA; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with a $1500 savings reward for the best in-home fitness equipment According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're making a difference fun and rewarding. Participate in our purpose driven referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding LA in 2020; and enjoy a $1500 savings reward toward Echelon Fit, NordicTrack, or Peloton...join to enjoy fitness saving for good ."How Your Participation Helps Feed LA?According to the LA Food Bank, "There are over 2 million people going hungry every day in LA."Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds by helping companies find talented professionals.A portion of every fulltime placement will be donated to a nonprofit Feeding LA.How to Enjoy Fitness Saving for Good?1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff in LA to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good finds company a talented professional and earns a finder fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good donates to a nonprofit helping feed LA, and rewards $1500 Ultimate Fitness savings.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Don't let the coronavirus...keep you from enjoying life, and keeping fit. We're making it easier for you to do both."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica. Since 1998 helping companies find talented Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. Now generating proceeds to Help Feed LA, and always sponsoring Fun contests www.RecruitingforGood.com , we make a difference fun and rewarding for people who participate in our referral program; with your help, we do more good.



