CoreRx, Inc. announces approval & pending commercial launch of Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets with Bionpharma Inc.

CoreRx, Development at our core

CoreRx, Inc. announces approval & pending commercial launch of Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets with long-standing client Bionpharma Inc.

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoreRx, Inc. announces the approval and pending commercial launch of Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets with its long-standing client Bionpharma Inc. The Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets 5mg and 10mg are indicated for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Narcolepsy and Obesity. CoreRx developed the formulation for Bionpharma and will be the commercial manufacturer for this product continuing the relationship with its client Bionpharma. This will be the second product commercially manufactured for Bionpharma at CoreRx facilities.“This approval represents one of many products being developed by our company and with our partners around the world,” said Dr. Todd R. Daviau, Co-Founder, and CEO of CoreRx. “Our strong development capabilities are further supported by the trust our clients have placed in our ability to take their compounds from development to commercialization, across numerous dosage forms. ” Bill Winter, EVP-Sales and Distribution added, “Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets is another forthcoming launch of an important Bionpharma product in our growing portfolio of high quality, affordable generics for the US healthcare system. We are pleased to offer Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets to our customers in the United States.”About CoreRx, Inc. CoreRx, a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with capabilities to support clinical – niche commercial manufacturing, offering state of the art facilities to support your supply chain needs. Our integrated offerings provide comprehensive services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of solid, liquid and semi-solid dosage forms. Keep on top of new developments at CoreRx and throughout the drug development industry by following www.linkedin.com/company/corerx-inc– more detailed information about the company, visit www.corerxpharma.com



