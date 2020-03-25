New dates announced for Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness and Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Military RAS, Military RAS 2020, Military Robotics, Autonomous Systems, Military Robotics 2020, Unmanned Systems, Unmanned Land Systems, Unmanned Technology, Robotic Platoon Vehicles, Autonomy, Manned and Unmanned Teaming,

SMI reports:Both conferences originally scheduled in April will now take place 2-3 September 2020 in London, due to COVID-19 and health and safety precautions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After careful consideration, SMi Group have decided to postpone the 5th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness and 3rd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conferences in London, UK, which was originally scheduled to take place on the 1st-2nd April 2020.In recognition to the growing health risks worldwide related to the COVID-19 virus, both events have been postponed to 2nd-3rd September 2020 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel , for the wellbeing of the events’ delegates, partners, and staff.SMi Group commented “We hope that we can count on your commitment and flexibility in this challenging time and we are confident that with your support this year’s conferences will be another success”.Delegates can contact a member of the SMi Team for more information at customerservices@smi-online.co.ukFuture Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness2nd-3rd September 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKSponsors: Galleon Embedded Computing, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH & Lockheed MartinThe agenda is available at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/PR8 Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems2nd-3rd September 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UGold Sponsor: FLIR SystemsSponsors & Exhibitors: Domo Tactical Communications, Elmo Motion Control UK, Lockheed Martin, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall Canada and Rowden TechnologiesThe agenda is available at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/PR8 --------END--------About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



