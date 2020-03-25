COACH URGES BUSINESSES TO USE TECHNOLOGY TO TURN CRISIS INTO SUCCESS

Richard Fletcher

Business coach Richard Fletcher is urging entrepreneurs to embrace technology to help their enterprise survive the coronavirus pandemic.

PRESTON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard, who runs Preston-based business Magic Sauce Marketing, works with clients all over the globe to help them become more profitable. Using his tailored plans and advice, his clients can typically make between 10,000 USD and 20,000 USD in just two weeks.Before finding his niche in life as a business coach, Richard had many roles including working as a professional gambler, dating coach and volunteering in a pet centre. Now he hopes to use his positive and upbeat approach to life and business to help other entrepreneurs find ways to continue making money through the current crisis.Richard’s top tip for business owners is to look at ways they can use digital technology to replace face-to-face interactions while social distancing restrictions are in place. This could mean holding virtual events instead of physical ones or starting an online shop.He says: “For some people, it’s business as usual. For others, they will have to create a completely new offer.“Think about how you can help people succeed in an uncertain modern world. For example, if you’re a fitness coach, maybe you can set up a program that shows people how to workout at home, instead of the gym?”And Richard thinks the threat of coronavirus could see more businesses embrace remote and flexible working, a change which could continue even when the crisis has ended.He says: “One thing we are seeing right now is how many companies who deemed it ‘essential’ to work from the office seem to be functioning just fine with remote working. Online meetings through Skype or Zoom work nicely as does messaging through Messenger or Whatsapp.”Richard is available for interview about the different strategies that businesses can use to survive the pandemic and keep making cash throughout the crisis. He can also discuss his own personal success story and how he went from being a professional gambler and dating coach to a business mentor helping entrepreneurs boost their income by thousands.



