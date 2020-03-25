Londonderry School District Partners with Nutrislice to Ensure Students Receive Meals During COVID-19 School Closures

NutrisliceⓇ Providing Free Access to Digital Ordering and Meal Locator During Pandemic; Streamlined Implementation Takes Less Than a Day

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutrislice , a leading provider of digital engagement and guest experience solutions for the foodservice industry, today announced it has been selected by the Londonderry School District to coordinate ordering and delivery of meals to some of its 3,800 students impacted by closures due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). Londonderry implemented Nutrislice’s Digital Ordering and Meal Locator solutions (both currently offered for free to K-12 schools dealing with closures) in under 24 hours. Hundreds of schools, nationwide, are taking advantage of this service to ensure kids have access to healthy food via pickup and delivery.“Once we learned the schools were closing, my team went into action to implement an ‘UberEats of school lunches’, where families could pre-order breakfast and lunch and coordinate delivery to a desired location,” said Amanda Venezia, Director of Dining Services, Londonderry School District. “The Nutrislice software has been instrumental in this effort and is so easy to use. After getting access, all I had to do was create a modified menu and practice ordering before I was able to communicate the offering to the public.”Approximately 400 meals were delivered on the first day using the Nutrislice solution. This represents nearly half of all meals that were provided (the district also offers a meal pick up service with Nutrislice). In the two hours after offering the digital ordering pre-service, the Londonderry School District almost doubled the number of meals served compared to previous pickup-only numbers, ensuring more kids have access to healthy food and helping the district recoup lost revenue.“During these unprecedented times it is critical that we ensure the people that need food can get it in a healthy, efficient and reliable way,” said Michael Craig, Chief Evangelist, Nutrislice. “Our work with the Londonderry School District is a testament to what’s possible when forward-looking organizations quickly identify and react to a challenge. While there is real benefit to this type of service within K-12 schools, we are also ready to assist food banks, senior services and other organizations tasked with getting meals to those in need.”Nutrislice is currently offering its Digital Ordering and Meal Locator solutions for free to qualified customers. For additional information, please visit info.nutrislice.com/k12-meal-continuity or email FoodContinuity2020@nutrislice.com.Additional ResourcesCase Study - Using School Lunches to Give Kids Normalcy During COVID-19 Crisis Blog Post - Kids Must Have Access to Meals During School Closures - Now and In the FutureAbout NutrisliceNutrislice, Inc. is an industry-leading software company that provides food service organizations a premier digital guest experience platform with engagement & operational tools that drive business. More than 17,000 locations worldwide use the company’s digital menus, ordering and signage solutions to delight their customers, streamline operations and power a premier digital experience. Learn more at nutrislice.com.



