At payment terminals and in-store, mobile payment to attract a new hyper-connected clientele

About

Limonetik is a disruptive ​B2B ​payment platform providing High Standard Quality payment services to gateways, acquirers and Tier 1 international merchants (B2B & B2C). Our ​easy to integrate Api enables Acceptance & Aggregation of 125 International Payment Methods and also offers "ready to use" customizable marketplace solution ​with a broad choice of sophisticated payment features​. ​ Limonetik’s solutions are global, gateway & acquirer agnostic and we can reach most markets with international and local payment methods. In 2015, Gartner awarded Limonetik “Cool Vendor in digital commerce” status due to our ‘one-stop’ innovative SaaS solution which makes real and positive impacts on our clients businesses. Limonetik announced an increase of over 120% payment transaction volumes processed on its technology platform in S1 2017 Limonetik has raised 10 million € ​in Serie​s​ A ​from ​VC​s​ (Newfund – Orkos – Hiinov) and some successful Business Angels. Among them Olivier Mathiot and Pierre Kosciusko Morizet (Founder of Priceminister), Regis Bouyala (Payment Guru and writer of “World of Payment”), Alain Parize (founder of Smile’s), Laurent Nizri (Founder of Alteir Consulting specialized in Bank & Payment), and Arnaud Barey (Founder of Voyagermoinscher), Erich Lawson Smith (Arma Partners).

https://www.limonetik.com