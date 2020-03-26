Rewarding Foodies Dining for Good Launches to Help Fund Nonprofits Feeding LA

We're Rewarding Foodies Dining for Good to Share with Family and Friends Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Tech Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com Looking for Your Next Tech Job...Consider Being Represented By Recruiting for Good

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring tech staff with 5% of proceeds generated.

Are you a Foodie for Good...Join R4G to Help Feed LA and Enjoy Rewarding Dining” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency in Santa Monica is on a mission to help fund nonprofits Feeding LA; and is sharing 5% of proceeds generated with people who enable our agency to make a difference by rewarding dining gift cards for good (delivered food, take-out, and dining-in eventually).According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Recruiting for Good is the only tech staffing agency in LA, rewarding referrals for good ...when a referred company continues to use Recruiting for Good for staffing; every fulltime hire is shared to help fund nonprofit, and we continue to reward dining for good ."How Your Participation Helps Feed LA?Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds by helping companies find talented tech professionals.1. A portion of every fulltime placement will be donated to a nonprofit feeding LA.2. Rewarding 5% toward dining; people who make referrals can share rewards with family and friends.3. Sponsoring fun food awards for moms and kid contests to enliven the community and bring hope to all.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Want one more reason to participate? With your help, we can support local restaurants who can definitely use our patronage to stay in business...by sharing your dining rewards with family and friends."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica. Since 1998 helping companies find talented Engineering, and Information Technology professionals. Now generating proceeds to Help Feed LA, and always sponsoring Fun contests www.RecruitingforGood.com , we make a difference fun and rewarding for people who participate in our referral program; with your help, we do more good.Are you a foodie for good? Love to make a difference, and enjoy dining. Participate in Recruiting for Good's purpose driven referral program to do both Join today www.RewardingDining.Club and enjoy 5% for good.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.