Dr. Nuzhat Chalisa of Kisat Diabetes Organization to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One in three people are expected to have diabetes by the year 2050. The good news is that if you do take care of yourself, you can actually prevent diabetes or delay it indefinitely, even with a family history.

Dr. Nuzhat Chalisa has been practicing medicine in Chicago, IL, for the past 20 years as a specialist in the field of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism. She also serves as a keynote speaker at multiple international diabetes conferences across the globe. Today, Dr. Chalisa is the president and founder of Kisat Diabetes Organization, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention of diabetes and its complications through early screening and education.

“We are dedicated to raising awareness,” says Dr. Chalisa. "The endocrinologist is the specialist people trust, so we have decided to give our best.”

Dr. Chalisa was inspired to pursue medicine at a very young age after watching many of my family members suffer from diabetes. She formed Kisat Diabetes four years ago in memory of her father who passed away of complications from diabetes.

“Unfortunately, because people don't get symptoms in the early stages of the disease, many don't realize complications are developing in the background,” says Dr. Chalisa.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar. Under normal circumstances, digested food is converted into glucose, which enters your circulation where it’s carried to the tissues to be used as energy. But for the glucose to enter your tissues, you need insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas. When you have Type-2 Diabetes, however, your pancreas makes insulin, but it's not good quality and so the glucose cannot enter the tissue. If this process continues, the pancreas will work harder and harder to compensate until eventually it gives up.

According to Dr. Chalisa, diabetes does not have to be a life sentence. Today there are many medications available to treat diabetes.

“Many people think insulin is used as a last resort, but insulin should not be perceived as punishment,” says Dr. Chalisa. “Sometimes it has to be used early on to treat glucose toxicity and helps to preserve beta cell function, especially for those with very high glucose levels. We treat diabetes very aggressively. If you sit with the patient and actually explain to them the rationale for using insulin or any other medications, in most cases you are able to convince them to follow your advice.”

Dr. Chalisa is also the author of the forthcoming Diabetes Beyond Numbers, a comprehensive review of management of diabetes and its complications.

“People have so many questions about diabetes. They're confused about what to do when you have high blood sugar. They're confused about their medications. Even the most educated patients still have misconceptions about the disease,” says Dr. Chalisa. “That’s why I decided to write this book. It’s everything you need to know about diabetes as a patient with no complex medical jargon.”

For more information, visit www.kisatdiabetes.org



