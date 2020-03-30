SUAOKI Launched new large-capacity portable power supply "S370"-the first USB Type-C I/O compatible, with 14 ports

SUAOKI S370 Image SUAOKI S370 Image 2 SUAOKI S370 image 3

The newly released S370 was born in a new outfit with upgrade function as an upgraded model of the S270, which is hot sale more than two years after its release

LOS ANELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 6, 2019, SUAOKI, a portable power supply brand, launched the S370, a new high-capacity portable power supply product that plays an active role in outdoor and disaster situations.

The newly released S370 was born in a new outfit with upgrade functionality as an upgraded model of the S270 series, which is still very popular, more than two years after its release.

“S370” is currently available at the following stores:

[Sales Price] 349.99 USD

SUAOKI Official Site: https://suaoki.com/suaoki-portable-power-station-322wh-generator/sk_1826266_027969211332.html

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0843WDXFQ/

* We are offering products for media/Youtuber introduction articles/video creation. Please contact affiliate@suaoki.com.

[Main features of the new product S370]

・ The market's first USB Type-C output-input support, charging convenience and speed are greatly improved

-Equipped with 14 spare ports, convenient for simultaneous charging of many electrical appliances

-322Wh large capacity but compact and stylish

Supports both USB Type-C output inputs for the first time on the market, greatly improving charging convenience and speed

The biggest feature of the new model “S370” is that it has the first slot for both USB Type-C output and input on the market. It supports a wide range of USB-C compatible devices such as notebook PCs, Android devices, iPhone / iPad, and Nintendo Switch, and can be charged at full speed with a maximum output of 60W.

Since the input is also compatible with PD, the charging method has been increased to 4WAYS. In addition to using conventional AC adapters, cigar sockets, and solar charging, there is no need to worry about being unable to charge the main unit with various charging methods.

Equipped with 14 spare ports, convenient for simultaneous charging of many electrical appliances

AC output (4 ports), DC output (4 ports), USB output (4 ports), Type-C output (1 port), cigar socket output (1 port), a total of 14 output ports, TV, electric blanket Many electric appliances such as in-car rice cookers, notebook PCs and smartphones can be charged at the same time.

322Wh Large capacity but compact and stylish

The S370, which has twice the capacity (322Wh) of the popular product "S270" in the series, has a compact size (24.5 x 15 x 14.5cm) that won't get in the way. With a storage handle, you can easily take it outdoors.

Also, it inherits the classic design style of “S270” red x black, and it becomes an urban outdoor style with added stylishness.

S370 is packed with other useful functions

・ With LED light: Switching between high-intensity lighting mode and SOS lighting mode is useful for work in places where there is no light or in emergencies.

-Sine wave output: Can be used with precision machines (such as ventilators) and microcomputer-controlled electrical products (such as electric blankets).



About SUAOKI

The SUAOKI brand was born in 2015. We plan and produce and sell portable power supplies, solar power generators (solar panel chargers), car accessories, and outdoor equipment. The large-capacity portable power supplies S270 and G500, and the new product G1000, are very popular in Japan, Europe, and the United States.

We always strive for strict management in the manufacturing process and make every effort to ensure product quality. SUAOKI's goal is to deliver products with higher cost performance and to help everyone in outdoor activities and disaster prevention.

