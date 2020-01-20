SUAOKI, one of the best portable power supply brand, releases the Japanese official website

SUAOKI, one of the best portable power supply brand SUAOKI Japanese official website SUAOKI G1000 Power Station

SUAOKI, a brand of Portable and Safe Energy Storage Power Sources. Now the SUAOKI Japan official website is released.

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUAOKI, a famous brand of Portable and Safe Energy Storage Power Sources. Now the SUAOKI Japan official website is released.

The SUAOKI Japan official website jp.suaoki.com is launch on January 19, 2020.

Website Link: jp.suaoki.com

SUAOKI provides corresponding products for charging in various situations: outdoor camping/van life/tailgating, household appliance, business office, all of which support multiple ways of charging including home power charging, solar charging, car charging as well as a variety of output interfaces such as AC, DC, car charger, USB, USB QC3.0, Type-C PD, UPS. They are also available in different capacities to meet the needs and preferences of different groups.

Founded in 2015, SUAOKI has had astonishing growth in the Japanese, European and American markets. Up to now, SUAOKI has deeply cultivated the Amazon Japan, Rakuten, and Yahoo online shopping site. We have a deeper understanding of Japanese consumer needs. With the release of the Japanese official website, the brand image of "SUAOKI" has been further deepened. Combining multiple third-party shopping platforms and official social platforms will provide SUAOKI customers with more convenience, both before and after purchase.

The official website displays detailed information about all products, making it easier for consumers to understand and choose.

It also has a shopping function to buy products directly. You can find your favorite products and buy them directly.

In the future, we plan to enhance our knowledge of outdoor/camping/disaster prevention on the official website and organize more brand events and feedback activities. The official website will be the main promotion site for the SUAOKI brand.

About SUAOKI

The SUAOKI brand was launched in 2015. In addition to large-capacity portable power supplies, we are also engaged in the planning, production, and sales of solar power equipment (solar panel chargers), auto parts and outdoor products. Large-capacity portable power supplies S270, G500, and the latest product G1000 is widely welcomed in Japan, Europe, and the United States.

We always strictly control the manufacturing process and make every effort to ensure product quality. SUAOKI's goal is to provide more cost-effective products and to help everyone with outdoor activities and disaster prevention.

Official Website: https://www.suaoki.com/

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/suaokiofficial/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/suaoki_official

[Inquiry about this news]

Email Address: affiliate@suaoki.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.