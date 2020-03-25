Top TikTok Fitness Influencer Cassidy Thompson signs with The Digital Renegades for Representation

The verified TikTok star with over 67 million likes and an over 76% female following, continues to build her social community as her platform grows

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cassidy Thompson ( @cassidy__t ), is a Georgia based TikToker who focuses her massive female following (3.4 million followers, 67.7+ million likes, 76% women and over 80 million views in the last 28 days alone) on getting active and being happy. The 21 year old former gymnast, cheerleader and college student has decided that creating a community of like minded women who live similar lifestyles and want to help each other was her calling.While only on the platform since late 2018, Cassidy tried TikTok and wasn’t sure it was for her. Cassidy explained, “I was mainly on Instagram. I decided to post two videos on TikTok and then just forgot about them. I came back and took a look and one had over a million likes and I was floored. I have been a TikToker ever since.” Since then, many brands have reached out to Cassidy who creates content by herself, with her roommate, friends and her boyfriend, in a very wholesome and comedic manner.While Cassidy is very discerning when it comes to which brands she works with, she has created content for iconic brands such as Sabra Hummus, B.Y.L.T sports drink, Blastz Juice and Fashionova. Cassidy’s philosophy is working with products and brands in which her community would see significant value in. Cassidy shares content on a number of different topics such as fitness, lifestyle and comedic posts that really get her community excited. In 2020 alone, Cassidy has achieved over 100,000,000 views of her female consumer friendly content.Evan Morgenstein CEO of The Digital Renegades, a division of CelebExperts, LLC, sees a very bright future for Cassidy, “As millions of consumers migrate from Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat to TikTok, Cassidy is so well positioned for this avalanche of opportunities. Cassidy is so energetic, authentic and truly loves helping the millions of women she serves content every day. Cassidy will be a dominant force in health, fitness, food and lifestyle on TikTok for years to come.”Cassidy is available for campaigns and demographically attuned programs that help her followers achieve some type of positive transformation in their lives. Contact Evan Morgenstein at 919-332-0584 or evan@celebexperts.com or Christina Brennan VP, New Business Development at 607-341-8056 or at christina@celebexperts.com.



