Esteemed Certified Hypnotherapist Helps People Deal With Coronavirus Stress

Bi-lingual Certified Hypnotherapist Sasha Carrion

Sasha Carrion introduces the Coronavirus Anti-Anxiety Mind-Training Audio.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ------ When Sasha Carrion observed the heightened stress levels of people in Los Angeles and around the world because of the Coronavirus, she wanted to help.Sasha created a FREE downloadable audio designed to help calm nerves. Here is the link: https://lnkd.in/gueBiGp . The download is available in English and Spanish. People are encouraged to please share in order to bring some calm to the chaos that we are facing.Sasha is a healer through and through. After numerous, “traditional,” treatments failed to alleviate the physical and emotional pain of her extraordinary trauma, Sasha turned to hypnotherapy and made her own personal break-through. Feeling freed, what she was meant to do became crystal clear. Sasha turned her attention to helping others. She is a double certified hypnotherapist and her sessions also include her unique style of life coaching. In her successful career, Sasha has helped thousands of people get “un-stuck.”“The key to efficiently making life changes is desire, consistency and having the right tools. I know because I’ve dedicated the last 10 years to helping people to create the lives they want to live, not by taking anything external, but by taking control of their minds. My goal is to empower people to make their own breakthroughs by providing customized sessions that get to the core of a person’s mental programming. That is how people are able to make their own breakthroughs. That is how you take control.”About Sasha CarrionSasha Carrion and her hypnotherapy associates utilize a variety of techniques (Coaching, NLP and Hypnosis) to help you reach your goals. Sasha has appeared as a guest on many popular TV & radio shows. She also has a youtube channel full of coaching videos, as well as informational videos about the use of hypnosis in the form of hypnotherapy.Website:Social:For more information, contact: Mike Mena at: 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com# # #



