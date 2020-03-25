ColeBreit Engineering Adds William Caron, PE to Growing Team

Experienced senior mechanical engineer joins Oregon-based engineering firm

BEND, OREGON, USA, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ColeBreit Engineering , a full range mechanical, electrical and plumbing design and engineering firm, is pleased to announce the recent hire of William Caron, PE . Caron is a senior mechanical engineer who brings over 20 years of experience to the ColeBreit Engineering team. In his senior-level role with ColeBreit, Caron will contribute to the company’s business development and growth efforts by continuing to build the team’s portfolio with larger, more diverse engineering projects.“Our firm is dedicated to providing quality, integrity and expertise through our superior engineering services, and Bill’s background perfectly complements this mission,” said Laura Breit, CEO of ColeBreit Engineering. “We look forward to being able to offer Bill’s leadership skills, HVAC expertise, and extensive project management experience to our growing client base in a range of industries.”Caron joins the ColeBreit Engineering team after over a decade of project management at Mazzetti in Portland, Oregon. He specializes in mechanical engineering, design-build, and integrated project delivery for the healthcare, higher education, and science and technology industries. Caron has 22 years of experience as a mechanical engineer and project manager, and has worked with many notable clients on highly specialized facilities in a variety of industries.Some of his recent projects include the Medical Services Office Building at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center, the Health and Sciences Technology Building at Southwestern Oregon Community College, the Medical Office Building at Central Peninsula Hospital and the Department of Veteran Affairs in Loma Linda. Caron holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University and is a Designated Design-Build Professional (DBIA) Certified Registered Professional Engineer.Caron will serve in a leadership role on the ColeBreit Engineering team, helping bring the firm to the next level of business in the years to come. He will use his expansive industry contacts to continue to build client relationships across the country, and his leadership skills to implement more mentorship programs within the company. His depth of experience and range of expertise will help ensure the ongoing success of ColeBreit Engineering’s client projects.To learn more about ColeBreit Engineering, visit: https://www.colebreit.com ###About ColeBreit EngineeringColeBreit Engineering is an Oregon-based engineering firm offering a full range of mechanical and electrical design and engineering services. Founded in 2013, ColeBreit Engineering has offices in Bend and Corvallis. ColeBreit has expertise in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, lighting design, process systems, fire protection, controls, co-generation and refrigeration. The company is dedicated to providing quality, integrity and expertise to clients across the country and works in virtually every industry sector including commercial, government, education, healthcare, pharmaceutical, high-end residential, hospitality, industrial, municipal, agricultural, food processing and wineries. ColeBreit Engineering is a certified Emerging Small Business (ESB), Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB.)



