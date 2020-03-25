tribeOS Launches Breakthrough Conversion Engine to Boost Digital Ad Performance and Remedy Browser Conversion Issues

The alternate traffic source

Digital advertising platform tribeOS now offers ad bidding flexibility by browser so campaign performance and conversion rates won’t get eaten away

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone from the casual web user to the sophisticated digital advertiser can suffer the same cruel mistake. In essence, seeing a web browser as only a conduit to get somewhere online. In reality, nothing is further from the truth.

Even more challenging, users think using the same name brand browser via desktop and mobile devices are one and the same. Not true. The digital ecosystem on desktops differs dramatically from that of mobile devices.

What exactly are the most significant and troubling issues with today’s web browsers? First, browsers of all kinds can contain embedded ad fraud and malicious extensions. Second, for digital advertisers, performance and conversion are often negatively impacted by the browser itself.

An industry report indicated that “Ad CPMs vary by as much as 51% depending on the user’s choice of browser.”

It’s clear that web and mobile browsers pose a significant barrier to better digital ad campaign performance and return on ad spend. And while the most familiar ad networks are aware of these issues, solutions are often piecemeal and after the fact.

Ad Tech startup tribeOS takes a polar opposite approach and embraces the challenge to work on behalf of digital advertisers and their own best interests.

As Matt Gallant, Founder, and CEO of tribeOS shared, “Dozens of variables affect digital advertising conversion rates. One of the most overlooked and misunderstood is how conversion rates vary greatly from browser to browser.

Whether it’s ad fraud, malware or other compromising factors like tags being stripped, conversion rates from the most popular social media advertising network browsers can take a serious hit.

Fortunately, our breakthrough Conversion Engine lets digital advertisers adjust ad bids by browser. That gives all users of the tribeOS ad platform ultimate flexibility and can take ad performance and conversion to an entirely new level.”

tribeOS Conversion Engine provides digital advertisers with better bidding options via zip code adjustment and more

The tribeOS Conversion Engine features a layered suite of algorithms that optimize dozens of variables to maximize a digital advertiser’s conversion rates. These intelligence-driven bidding mechanisms improve engagement with target audiences and provide tribeOS platform users with ultimate flexibility to test and gauge performance on multiple levels -- by browser, income level and just added, adjustment by zip code.

The tribeOS digital advertising platform is currently running live ad campaigns while in beta. These ad campaigns reveal promising results, from both an ad fraud protection and a performance standpoint.

To learn more about tribeOS ad performance enhancements like the Conversion Engine, schedule a one-on-one call with Mike. To discover how tribeOS is revolutionizing the display advertising ecosystem, visit https://www.tribeos.io/

ABOUT:

tribeOS is a fully transparent digital advertising platform that prevents ad fraud and helps advertisers and publishers run safe, secure, digital ad campaigns online. The tribeOS mission: increase digital ad campaign performance by utilizing the blockchain and a proprietary technology suite featuring Ad Protector, Conversion Engine and Gold Lantern tracking.

tribeOS seeks to create the fairest, most transparent, and highly profitable digital advertising platform in the world. And, in so doing, end ad fraud while increasing accountability and ease-of-use for advertisers and publishers. https://www.tribeos.io/

