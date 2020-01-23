tribeOS Co-Founder Matt Gallant to debut “Try Now and Compare” Initiative at Affiliate Summit West on January 27th, 2020

The alternate traffic source

“Try Now and Compare” Digital Advertising Initiative Gives Savvy Affiliate Marketers a Choice

Digital advertisers put through the wringer with weeks-long, even months-long delays, burdensome ad content restrictions, outright bans and more, I say, ‘there’s another way, a far better way.’” — Matt Gallant

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unsophisticated digital advertiser often gravitates to the usual suspects (Google, Facebook, and other social media channels) for their display advertising campaigns. However, the sophisticated digital advertiser is always thirsty for the best quality traffic source that offers the highest level of conversion.

Fact is, there are many choices of supply chain ad vendors and networks worthy of consideration. But which display ad vendors and alternate traffic sources can ultimately be trusted, especially with ad fraud pirates stealing $42 billion in ad spend dollars every single year?

Attendees of Affiliate Summit West, the premiere performance marketing event in North America, will see and experience firsthand what ultimately matters when purchasing programmatic advertising, especially with today's challenging Ad Tech ecosystem.

While tribeOS continues to add new advertisers to its display ad platform, a higher profile event presence helps multiply that growth. Digital and Performance Marketing events provide a “one to many” model of reaching potential advertisers who are receptive to the tribeOS value proposition as a new and alternative source of quality web traffic where stopping ad fraud is the #1 priority.

Programmatic Advertising Case Study Prompts Heightened Ad Industry Concern

Real-world market testing and case study results conducted by tribeOS reveal ad fraud corruption from one of the most trusted ad vendors. What's more, tribeOS goes further by also providing a viable path forward to quality web traffic.

Attendees of Affiliate Summit West have their choice of incentives to engage with tribeOS, the world’s first transparent display advertising platform. For those that prefer to dip their toe in the water first, tribeOS offers $75 in free, high-quality traffic.

Digital advertisers and affiliate marketers that see the big picture can save even more, with a 5% discount on every dollar spent for the first six months on the tribeOS display ad platform. (Note: all digital ads on the tribeOS platform must be FTC compliant.)

As Matt Gallant, Co-Founder, and CEO of tribeOS shared, “I cannot wait to get tribeOS in front of the thousands of attendees at Affiliate Summit West. Digital advertisers who have been put through the wringer with weeks-long, even months-long delays, burdensome ad content restrictions, outright bans and more, I say, ‘there’s another way, a far better way.’

Because, finally, you have a choice: an alternative, quality source of web traffic. All via a display ad platform that puts 100% of your ad spend dollars to work because ad fraud won’t rob you blind any longer.”

Affiliate Summit West occurs January 27th - January 29th, 2020 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. The event typically attracts 6000+ attendees from 60 countries and features a robust tradeshow of 310 exhibitors and sponsors as well as 75 speakers. Those interested in tribeOS can visit booth #223.

tribeOS will have a six-person team at Affiliate Summit West consisting of Gallant, tribeOS Co-Founder James Wallace, Director of Business Development Michael D’Iorio, along with other key marketing and customer service support personnel. The team’s presence includes a conference exhibit booth along with key stations at an intense, day-long networking event.

D’Iorio added, "It’s time digital advertisers had options and choices, and most importantly, finally say ‘enough is enough” and not spend another day victimized by a complicated and corrupt advertising ecosystem. Affiliate and performance marketers are on the front lines and deserve not just quality traffic but white-glove service and support as well. We’re here at Affiliate Summit West to help deliver just that.”

To sign up as an advertiser or an affiliate, or to simply discover how tribeOS is changing the display advertising landscape, visit https://www.tribeos.io/

tribeOS is a fully transparent display advertising platform that prevents ad fraud and helps advertisers and publishers run safe, secure, digital ad campaigns online. The tribeOS mission: increase digital ad campaign performance by utilizing the blockchain and a proprietary technology suite featuring Ad Protector and Gold Lantern tracking. tribeOS seeks to create the fairest, most transparent, and highly profitable digital advertising platform in the world. And, in so doing, end ad fraud while increasing accountability and ease-of-use for advertisers and publishers. https://www.tribeos.io/

