Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network Completes Spinoff of FindReps® LLC, Preps Expansion Beyond Independent Sales Reps

Spinoff Company Reveals Plans to Merge Salaried Sales Professionals into its Disruptive Sales Recruiting Platform

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA., USA, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network(HSMN) announced today that it has completed the spinoff of FindRepsLLC. The new entity will take over development of HSMN's game-changing mobile recruiting platform for medical Independent Sales Reps (ISRs).In addition, the new company announced that an upcoming release of the mobile platform will include support for salaried medical sales professionals."This will be a momentous expansion of the platform," said Rick Cataldo, a co-founder of both companies, "Our experience with ISRs as well as user feedback clearly indicate that the FindReps mobile recruiting model will be every bit as effective for employee reps as it is for 1099 contract reps. In fact, the platform's unmatched level of privacy and the elimination of hiring bias point to an even larger upside for the W-2 employee segment."The FindRepsmobile app platform leverages a unique screening model that entirely eliminates résumés from the screening process. FindReps' Mutual-Matching paradigm is faster, more efficient and much more affordable than other screening methods, and also enables anxiety-free passive recruiting."It's time to retire the résumé," Cataldo added, "Résumés are good tools for verifying job history and educational background, but they're too slow and static for screening, particularly in specialized, competitive jobs like sales."About FindRepsUsing the FindReps app for iPhone and iPad, manufacturers can identify, evaluate and connect with qualified medical sales reps much more quickly and efficiently than traditional recruiting, and at a tiny fraction of the cost.FindReps is available on the Apple App Store at: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/FindReps-2/id1202589252?ls=1&mt=8 For more information about FindReps, visit: https://FindReps.app or follow us on Twitter: @FindReps_appFor more information about HSMN, visit: https://salesandmarketingnetwork.com or follow us on Twitter: @hsmn_comCopyright © 2020 The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network LLC. All rights reserved.The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network is a registered trademark of The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network LLC. FindReps is a registered trademark of FindReps LLC. Apple, App Store, iPhone and iPad are trademarks of Apple.



