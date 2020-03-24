Getting Started with Oil Analysis? TestOil Introduces Simple DIY Oil Analysis Solution

TestOil President Mary Messuti

TestOil NOW is a smart solution for businesses that want to start incorporating oil analysis into their maintenance routines.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, the industry leader in lubricant analysis, just introduced TestOil NOW, a sensible solution for smaller businesses, service sites, and plant operations that want to start incorporating oil analysis into their maintenance routines, especially during this period of onsite worker reductions. The complete test kit also includes provisions for extra sanitization.

TestOil President Mary Messuti said, “This is an excellent solution for companies that want to initiate an oil analysis program—particularly when many are coping with a reduced workforce. The last thing anyone needs at a time like this, or any time for that matter, is a preventable breakdown of critical equipment. ”

TestOil NOW is the simplest and most complete method for drawing oil samples, obtaining reports and getting actionable recommendations from an analyst. It is as simple as this; users:

1. Purchase everything they need to pull the samples and send them to the lab, including prepaid packaging, without having to source supplies from multiple vendors.

2. Once the kit arrives, pull the samples.

3. Return the samples in the prepaid packaging.

4. Review the results—results are available the same day TestOil receives the sample.

5. Consult with an analyst if needed.

“This is a particularly sensible option during the COVID-19 situation,” Messuti explained. “No one needs one more thing to stress about and no one has the time to hunt around for supplies. We take all of this off customers’ hands with the same trusted service we are famous for.” TestOil is even including a bottle of Dawn dish soap for extra sanitization precautions.

Test results will help determine:

• If the equipment is close to an impending failure that maintenance can prevent

• If the lubricant needs to be changed

• If the correct lubricant is being used

• If the plant’s environment is contributing to equipment issues

After the sample is analyzed, any unusual results will trigger additional tests to pinpoint the exact issue. TestOil never charges for these additional tests.

TestOil Business Development Manager Tom O’Malley said, “Many companies have made TestOil NOW part of their regular predictive maintenance practices. For those companies that aren’t yet familiar with TestOil’s outstanding service, TestOil NOW is a great introduction. Once they experience the many benefits of our oil analysis service, we are happy to help them set up a comprehensive oil analysis program that will contribute to business continuity 24x7x365.”

To get started, visit: https://testoil.com/testoil-now/.

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit www.testoil.com. Contact: 216-251-2510; sales@testoil.com.

