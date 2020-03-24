Automated Marketing Services Support COVID 19 Businesses in Difficult Times

ThinkZILLA Consulting helps businesses of all sizes save time while engaging more customers.

ATLANTA, GA , USA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta – As more businesses across the country worry about maintaining customers and keeping the doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic, a variety of digital marketing services and support can help companies reach more potential customers in an effective manner. ThinkZILLA Consulting, an innovative branding and digital transformation agency, is helping small to mid-size public and private businesses employ marketing automation, website updates and relevant marketing channels for digital transformation during challenging times.Certified as a woman-owned small business (WOSB) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and as a certified minority business enterprise through the National Minority Supplier Development Council, ThinkZILLA Consulting helps small businesses to Fortune 500 companies implement digital solutions to support business awareness and growth. From the technology to healthcare industries and from education to energy, ThinkZILLA simplifies the marketing process for businesses across industries, allowing them to focus on business management.“To meet the needs of companies across the country, we have expanded our team so we can serve as your outsourced digital marketing and branding partner, helping with everything from expanded reach to crisis communications,” said Dr.Velma Trayham, CEO of ThinkZILLA. “We enjoy helping businesses reach their goals by becoming more visible online, crafting the perfect messaging and connecting with our network of more than a million media partners to share their mission and message.”With innovative solutions to solidify strong customer perceptions, ThinkZILLA Consulting services include: cultural branding to prompt more customers to identify with company culture and message; digital marketing including email marketing, search engine marketing (SEO), social media outreach, videos and mobile applications; public relations to manage reputation and boost consumer confidence to enhance credibility; business partnerships to leverage strategic marketing and help companies achieve their objectives, among others.Beyond efficiency and greater reach, the benefits of digital marketing include greater personalization, which significantly increases customer engagement, new leads and the ability to measure effectiveness of efforts. Social media is one of the simplest, most cost-effective ways to reach more people across the globe, and 90 percent of consumers have communicated with a brand via social, according to a recent survey.With its growing team of experts across marketing platforms, ThinkZILLA is A Plus rated by the Better Business Bureau and recently partnered with Grady Health System as part of the prestigious George Mentor Protégé Association. The company is a member of the Atlanta Business League and the Atlanta Press Club as well as a premier Google partner.“With a focus on value and solving complex problems, we are authentic and thoughtful when it comes to delivering solutions and helping our clients transform and innovate,” Trayham added.About ThinkZILLA Consulting GroupThinkZILLA specializes in multicultural branding, digital engagement, influencer marketing, experiential events and partnership creation. Making brands more relevant, ThinkZILLA builds meaningful connections between brands and consumers. For more information on ThinkZILLA or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/ # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.