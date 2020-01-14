Atlanta Business Chronicle Taps Thinkzilla Consulting CEO, Dr. Velma Trayham for Bizwomen Mentoring Monday

Atlanta Women in the C-Suite Join Together to Help Embolden the Next Wave of Business Leaders

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Business Chronicle has announced that Dr. Velma Trayham , CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group , LLC has been named a 2020 Mentor for the Bizwomen Mentoring Monday. The unique two-hour event connects and empowers businesswomen to realize their full potential.Dr. Trayham joins a group of 50 female business leaders who will provide one-on-one speed coaching to women seeking career and business insights. The effort is part of a national campaign in partnership with 43 other American City Business Journals to encourage mentoring in the business community.Representatives from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, American Red Cross, Goizueta Business School, Atlanta Hawks, The Weather Channel and other groups will also participate.“I’m thrilled to join so many other dynamic women in Atlanta’s C-Suite to help to cultivate the next generation of female power players,” said Dr. Trayham. “By providing practical guidance, lessons learned and reassurance, we can help women go further faster in today’s work world.”Dr. Trayham is a nationally acclaimed and award-winning entrepreneur. Her brand development and digital transformation agency, ThinkZilla Consulting Group, has served more than 200 organizations, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, she is an Ebony Magazine 2017 Black Heritage Honors recipient and one of the 2019 Atlanta Business League Top 100 Women of Influence.Dr. Trayham’s newest venture, Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a dynamic economic empowerment program for women aimed at ending poverty through entrepreneurship. Since its inception in 2017, there have been 21 new businesses launched and nearly 5,000 women have benefited from the academy’s resources, mentorship and other tools.“The number of women entrepreneurs is growing exponentially and the percentage of women in C-Suite positions is also on the rise,” said Dr. Trayham. “When successful women come together to share the lessons that we’ve learned along the way, we can maximize our collective momentum and help to ensure a thriving and more inclusive business landscape for generations to come.”Bizwomen Mentoring Monday will be held on February 24, 2020 from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy. Registration is $70 for a single ticket. Sponsors include Girl Scouts, American Business Women’s Association, National Association of Women Business Owners, Goizueta Business School at Emory and Christian City. Register here>> https://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta/event/164748/2020/bizwomen-mentoring-monday About Dr. Velma TrayhamDr. Velma Trayham is a nationally acclaimed and award-winning entrepreneur, marketing and branding expert and author. She is the founder of ThinkZilla Consulting Group, a brand development and digital transformation agency that has served more than 200 organizations over the past two decades. Her Millionaire Mastermind Academy has helped nearly 5,000 women to gain the resources they need to launch businesses and end the cycle of poverty in their communities. Her book, “When God Says Go,” is a must-have manual for personal growth and professional development. For more information, visit www.thinkzillaconsulting.com or www.velmatrayham.com



