New Survey Explores How Coworking Spaces are Navigating the Consequences of COVID-19

How are shared workspaces and remote workers around the world handling the global pandemic?

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to better understand the ways in which coworking operators are navigating the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Coworker conducted a survey of 14,000 coworking spaces worldwide and recently released the results.

The survey, which was shared with all members of Coworker’s network in 172 countries across the globe, was conducted between March 16 and March 18.

“We set out to collect information about how coworking spaces are handling the spread of COVID-19 and the restrictions put in place by government decision-makers,” said Madison Maidment, Chief Operating Officer of Coworker. “Any opportunities that spaces have identified to support themselves and one another are so important during these uncertain times, including how to engage with their members from afar and sustain operations.”

The survey results, which were published by Coworker on March 21, illustrate several key insights about the coworking industry’s current challenges, including:

--Most common consequences of COVID-19 for coworking

--Alternative business models spaces have adopted to weather the storm

--New measures spaces have adopted to reduce the spread of the virus

--How spaces are engaging with their members remotely

At the time of the survey, numerous coworking spaces and shared offices were able to remain open, which has since changed as more governments impose restrictions on leaving home for unessential business.

Still, spaces were already experiencing several consequences from the outbreak, such as: event cancellations (71.04%), meeting room and conference room cancellations (65.99%), membership cancellations (34.68%), and reported sick members (8.75%).

Additionally, many coworking spaces have adjusted their business models, introducing new strategies to help them navigate closure and other challenges.

“Coworking spaces have shown a particular resiliency as the situation has evolved, creating new solutions such as adjusted cancellation policies, new virtual plans, and online programming,” said Maidment. “These new business models demonstrate how adaptable the flexible office industry is, which by its very nature, is committed to providing efficient solutions in whichever manner is needed most.”

To see the full results of the survey, visit www.coworker.com/mag.

About Coworker, Inc.: Coworker is an online marketplace for discovering, booking, and reviewing coworking spaces around the world. Founded in 2015, Coworker’s headquarters are in Toronto, Ontario and Barcelona, Spain. Described by the Financial Times as an “innovation to watch,” the company’s network currently contains 14,000 coworking spaces in 172 countries.





