Super Soccer Stars Launches Virtual Classes & Live Streaming Services

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super Soccer Stars, the nation’s premiere youth soccer organization, announced it is going from on field instruction to digital learning with a release of virtual classrooms and live streaming services.The creation of Soccer Stars @HOME , Live Streaming and Skills & Drills powered by Famer will allow Super Soccer Stars to re-engage their communities. The digital curriculum is developed to keep children’s bodies and minds active while at the same time incorporating socialization with coaches, classmates and teammates to encourage safe, social interaction.-Soccer Stars @HOME - A fully interactive virtual class in a weekly, small group setting. Coaches work directly with players via screen sharing to offer one-on-one attention. Participants ask questions and get individual instruction on how to improve their game. Coaches also assign activity sheets and challenges to keep the fun going after class is over. Available for $50/month with free access to Soccer Stars Livestream.-Live Streaming – Live content stream sessions are available throughout the day, 7 days a week. Each live stream is age-specific and includes daily themes and early childhood learning concepts. Grants access to all Soccer Stars’ archived videos to re-watch at subscribers’ convenience.-Skills & Drills powered by Famer - Soccer Stars’ digital subscription service direct to mobile device or tablet. With over 450 training videos, users have access to a full 14 week curriculum designed as age-specific drills with progression goals to keep kids engaged through Famer app.“Our parents, afterschool and enrichment partners, daycare facilities and other partners have been asking us to continue to deliver our Super Soccer Stars classes and coaches to the kids in order to keep them moving and re-establish some normalcy. The social interaction with their classmates, friends, teammates and coaches is so important as our kids are adjusting to learning from home,” said Adam Geisler, CEO, Super Soccer Stars. “In these turbulent times, we are in a fortunate position to bring some happiness to our children through Super Soccer Stars Virtual Classes and Live Streaming platforms."Super Soccer Stars virtual classrooms and live streaming curriculum will be available starting March 30, 2020. Visit www.soccerstars.com to learn more and enroll.About Super Soccer Stars:New York-based Super Soccer Stars was founded in 2000 and is the largest corporately run youth soccer program in the country. Super Soccer Stars’ goal is to use the soccer ball as a vehicle to help children improve their soccer skills while at the same time building self-confidence, enhancing gross motor skills, honing socialization skills and developing physical literacy. Dynamic local and international coaches work with small groups of boys and girls to develop these skills and teamwork in a fun, non-competitive, educational environment. Super Soccer Stars operates in 25+ major markets reaching over 110,000 children each year. For more information about Super Soccer Stars, please visit www.soccerstars.com



