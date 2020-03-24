1 week to go to SMi’s 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference
SMi Reports: Superbugs & Superdrugs conference taking place next week, will now be by remote access onlyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With only 1 week remaining, the 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference will reconvene on the 30 and 31 March, with remote access only. This year’s global focused two-day conference pharmaceutical is for industry professionals looking to gain an in-depth knowledge of the scientific, economic, and regulatory challenges facing the critical global issue of antibiotic resistance.
The conference will consist of an impressive 15+ speaker line-up from well-established big pharma, academia and government organisations, where delegates can hear their extensive experiences and knowledge on the critical subject of growing antibiotic resistance.
The two-day conference is co-chaired by Cara Cassino, CMO, Contrafect and Michael Dawson, Director, Mike Dawson Antimicrobial Research Consultancy.
Featured 2020 Experts and Remote Presentations:
Exploring new classes of non-antibiotic antibacterial proteins: Colicins and Colicin-like Bacteriocins
Yuri Gleba, Professor, Founder, Nomad Bioscience
Update on the UK project looking at novel value assessment and reimbursement for novel antimicrobials
Colm Leonard, Consultant Clinical Adviser/Consultant Thoracic Physician/Honorary Professor of Medicine, NICE & Machester University NHS Foundation Trust
The BARDA Antibacterials Program
Brian Tse, Health Scientist, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Discovery of Dabocins, a novel class of non-ß-lactam PBP inhibitors
Francois Moreau, Scientific Director, Mutabilis S A
Evaluating the utility of machine learning and AI in antibiotic drug discovery
Paul Finn, CEO, Oxford Drug Design
Superbugs & Superdrugs 2020
Conference: 30th – 31st March 2020
Remote Access Only
