Q&A with Team Consulting Ltd released for Injectable Drug Delivery 2020

SMi Reports: Ben Cox from Team Consulting Ltd is interviewed for the Injectable Drug Delivery conference

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of COVID-19, SMi Group’s 3rd annual Injectable Drug Delivery has been rescheduled to 2nd – 3rd September 2020 in London. As part of Europe’s largest injectable conference series, delegates will have the opportunity to meet and collaborate with key industry profiles to discuss the dynamic injectable drug market.Injectable Drug Delivery 2020 will emphasise various elements of drug developments such as drug product formulation, where top industry figures will assess evolving regulatory environment of injectable drug delivery with industry and regulatory representatives presenting updates on current guidelines.For interested parties, an early bird saving of £100 for bookings made by 31st March 2020 is available online. Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr6 Ahead of the conference, Ben Cox, Head of Digital Design, Team Consulting Ltd is interviewed by SMi Group to examine his views and expectations for the upcoming conference. He discusses topics such as growth in ‘connected’ drug delivery devices and how the market has evolved over the years.Excerpt of Ben’s interview:The injectable drug delivery market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?“Greater recognition of behaviour design and user experience as an essential component of digital health / connected drug delivery device development – keeping patients engaged or designing solutions that fit with existing routines.It does feel like discussion of behaviours is becoming more and more prevalent. There are two main ways to think about Behaviour Design in medical device development – keeping patients engaged (challenging but possible) and thinking about existing behaviours and designing to fit them, which is becoming more common.”.What are your thoughts on the growth in ‘connected’ drug delivery devices and how is this currently impacting your role?“Making sure that there is a sound strategy for connecting drug delivery devices and designing to ensure we’re adding value is essential. Starting early enough to explore the system design fully and digital solutions to ensure both the solution and design are appropriate before full development.We’re seeing more projects now to explore opportunities for digital through research, prototyping and testing. We’re also passionate about figuring out the right solutions early on, and we have approaches to be able to support that.”The brochure with the full interview, agenda and speaker line up is available online at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr6 Injectable Drug Delivery 20202 – 3 September 2020Taj Hotel London, UKFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



